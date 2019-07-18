Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Josh Altman and Wife Heather Welcome Son Ace David

Image zoom Josh and Heather Bilyeu Altman with son Ace Heather Altman/Instagram

Baby No. 2 has arrived for Josh Altman!

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star’s wife Heather gave birth to a baby boy named Ace David Altman on Tuesday, July 16, at 5:42 a.m., Heather shared on Instagram Thursday alongside a photo of the couple and their newborn at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“Baby Ace is healthy and absolutely perfect,” the new mom of two wrote. “As we like to say ‘Ace was a mover and a shaker’ from day one. [Breech] baby, we tried every trick in the book from acupuncture to chiropractic to inverted crazy pregnancy exercises to finally having a successful ECV, little Ace turned head down just in time.”

The new parents of two also share 2-year-old daughter Alexis “Lexi” Kerry. “We’re so excited to have this little legend as part of our family and can’t wait to have Lexi meet her little brother,” Heather, 34, added in her caption.

Altman, 40, praised his wife in his post of the same photograph, captioning it in part, “She was as always a champ throughout the long birth.”

The pair — who tied the knot in Aspen, Colorado, in April 2016 — first announced they were expecting another baby during a January appearance on Extra. Less than a week later, Altman and Heather shared exclusively with PEOPLE that the little one on the way would be a boy.

“This time around, I thought for sure it was a girl,” she continued, adding that her Bravo star husband was also convinced they’d be having another daughter. “Josh was like, ‘It’s going to be a girl again, I just know it — my life is just going to be nothing but women.’ “

Heather went on to share that when they got a call from the doctor about the results from their blood test, “We were like, ‘Just tell us over the phone. We can’t wait — we have to know.’ “

“We were driving down Sunset and [the doctor was] like, ‘You’re having a boy.’ … Our jaws dropped, [and we] just started yelling and celebrating in the car,” she added. “We’re so excited to have a little baby boy. We think Lexi is going to be the best big sister.”

Heather told PEOPLE she planned to bring back the “absolutely amazing” doula she worked with for Lexi’s birth, who gave her “a four-hour massage while Josh slept” — before he “helped deliver” their daughter.

“I think we’ll end up bringing [the doula] back a second time around and just hope for a safe and healthy delivery,” she said. “I’d love to do another natural vaginal birth if possible but we don’t have control over that, so just wanting a good pregnancy and healthy baby.”

And were they already thinking about more kids? Potentially — but not right away. “We’re definitely done for at least five or six months,” said the second-time dad-to-be.

“Josh [has] always wanted enough kids to have a soccer team,” Heather joked. “I just let him think that that was going to happen. Two is the minimum number I want but we’ll have to see how two goes and we may or may not welcome more, but only time will tell.”