Why MDLLA's Josh Altman and Wife Found Out Sex of Baby No. 2 Earlier Than Previous Pregnancy

It’s a boy!

Less than a week after Josh Altman and his wife Heather first shared the happy news that they’re expecting another baby, the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively that they’ll be welcoming their first son.

Although they previously had a big gender reveal party before the birth of their daughter Alexis “Lexi” Kerry, now 21 months, this time, they just couldn’t wait.

“The first time around, we waited to find out until we cut open our cake,” Heather, 33, tells PEOPLE. “It was super exciting, but we really thought we were having a boy that time so it was also a super shock to find out that we were having a girl.”

“So this time around, I thought for sure it was a girl,” she continues, adding that the Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star was also convinced they’d be having another daughter. “Josh was like, ‘It’s going to be a girl again, I just know it — my life is just going to be nothing but women.’ “

Heather, 33, goes on to share that when they got a call from the doctor about the results from their blood test, “We were like, ‘Just tell us over the phone. We can’t wait — we have to know.’ “

“We were driving down Sunset and [the doctor was] like, ‘You’re having a boy.’ … Our jaws dropped, [and we] just started yelling and celebrating in the car,” she adds. “We’re so excited to have a little baby boy. We think Lexi is going to be the best big sister.”

“Whether it was a boy or girl, obviously we would be so excited,” Heather continues, “but I’m the older sister and I have a younger brother so for me, I love the idea that she’s going to have that same type of relationship with her sibling that I have with my brother. If she’s anything like me, she’s going to be loving and caring, but she’s also going to pick on him and beat him up.”

“I knew it was going to be a girl no matter what so when we found out it was a boy, [I was] super pumped,” adds Josh, 39. “I grew up in a family [where it] was me and my brother. We got the best of both worlds now. Lexi is going to be an amazing sister and I’m super pumped to have a little boy, a little mini-me.”

Heather plans to bring back the “absolutely amazing” doula she worked with for Lexi’s birth, who gave her “a four-hour massage while Josh slept” — before he “helped deliver” their daughter!

“I think we’ll end up bringing [the doula] back a second time around and just hope for a safe and healthy delivery,” Heather tells PEOPLE. “I’d love to do another natural vaginal birth if possible but we don’t have control over that, so just wanting a good pregnancy and healthy baby.”

And are they already thinking about more kids? Potentially — but not right away. “We’re definitely done for at least five or six months,” says the second-time dad-to-be.

“Josh [has] always wanted enough kids to have a soccer team,” Heather jokes. “I just let him think that that was going to happen. Two is the minimum number I want but we’ll have to see how two goes and we may or may not welcome more, but only time will tell.”