Joseph Gordon-Levitt Says Being a Father to His Two Sons Is the 'Best': 'I'm Someone's Dad Now'
Joseph Gordon-Levitt and wife Tasha McCauley welcomed their sons in August 2015 and June 2017
There are almost undoubtedly more than 10 things Joseph Gordon-Levitt loves about being a dad.
The Project Power actor, 39, called in to chat with Jimmy Fallon for the at-home edition of The Tonight Show on Wednesday, where he discussed being able to take time off from acting after welcoming his two sons with wife Tasha McCauley. (The younger celebrated his third birthday in June, while the older turns 5 this week.)
"I felt lucky I got to take some time off. Now I have two boys and it's the best. It's the best," Gordon-Levitt told the host, smiling. "It's so true."
"It's the greatest," agreed Fallon, 45. "I'm so happy because ... I always saw you being a dad, so I think it's great."
"Thanks, man! That's one of the sweetest things you could say about a person," his guest responded.
Gordon-Levitt went on to offer his admiration to Fallon — who shares daughters Frances Cole, 5½, and Winnie Rose, 7, with wife Nancy Juvonen — for his appearance in Bryce Dallas Howard's recent Dads documentary.
"I've been wanting to tell you this ever since I saw it," Gordon-Levitt told the Saturday Night Live alum. "I saw it a few weeks ago and the question was, 'What is a dad?' And you were like, 'A dad is ... ' and you were looking for the right word and you were like, 'a hero.' "
"I just about started crying when you said that, man," he continued. "Thinking about ... that I'm someone's dad now, because I remember looking up to my dad [in] that exact same way. There's not really a lot of other people you can just grab 'em and [hug them], you know what I mean? ... Right now, I still can!"
Gordon-Levitt opened up to PEOPLE about being a dad in June, revealing he and his kids "dance every day together" and are currently "really into Gene Kelly and Gregory Hines, two of the all-time greats."
"What's fantastic is my boys can't tell how mediocre a dancer I really am," joked the 7500 actor. "They think I'm just another one of those legends."
"Soon enough, they'll learn the truth, but for now, it's pure glory," he added.
Project Power premieres Friday on Netflix.