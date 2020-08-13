Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Says Being a Father to His Two Sons Is the 'Best': 'I'm Someone's Dad Now'

There are almost undoubtedly more than 10 things Joseph Gordon-Levitt loves about being a dad.

"I felt lucky I got to take some time off. Now I have two boys and it's the best. It's the best," Gordon-Levitt told the host, smiling. "It's so true."

"It's the greatest," agreed Fallon, 45. "I'm so happy because ... I always saw you being a dad, so I think it's great."

"Thanks, man! That's one of the sweetest things you could say about a person," his guest responded.

"I've been wanting to tell you this ever since I saw it," Gordon-Levitt told the Saturday Night Live alum. "I saw it a few weeks ago and the question was, 'What is a dad?' And you were like, 'A dad is ... ' and you were looking for the right word and you were like, 'a hero.' "

"I just about started crying when you said that, man," he continued. "Thinking about ... that I'm someone's dad now, because I remember looking up to my dad [in] that exact same way. There's not really a lot of other people you can just grab 'em and [hug them], you know what I mean? ... Right now, I still can!"

Gordon-Levitt opened up to PEOPLE about being a dad in June, revealing he and his kids "dance every day together" and are currently "really into Gene Kelly and Gregory Hines, two of the all-time greats."

"What's fantastic is my boys can't tell how mediocre a dancer I really am," joked the 7500 actor. "They think I'm just another one of those legends."

"Soon enough, they'll learn the truth, but for now, it's pure glory," he added.