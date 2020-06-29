The boys, whom Joseph Gordon-Levitt shares with wife Tasha McCauley, are "really into Gene Kelly and Gregory Hines," the proud father tells PEOPLE

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Says He Dances Every Day with His Two Sons: 'It's Pure Glory'

Joseph Gordon-Levitt can sing and bust a move just as well as he can act — and now, his kids are getting in on the action, too.

"I dance every day with my kids," the Project Power star, 39, says in this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now. "Right now they're really into Gene Kelly and Gregory Hines, two of the all-time greats."

"What's fantastic is my boys can't tell how mediocre a dancer I really am," Gordon-Levitt, who currently stars in Amazon Prime's hijacking film 7500, jokes.

"They think I'm just another one of those legends," he adds of his 3- and 4½-year-old sons, whom he shares with wife Tasha McCauley, a robotics expert and CEO at GeoSim Systems. "Soon enough, they'll learn the truth, but for now, it's pure glory."

The HITRECORD founder tells PEOPLE that his family began joining those cheering for people working to help those affected by the novel coronavirus crisis months ago — and are still doing it now.

"A couple months ago, everyone started coming outside at 8 p.m. to thank the people on the front lines fighting this pandemic," he says. "In my family, we never stopped doing it. We do it every night. It's 'thank-you time.' "

"My boys whoop and clap out the window and yell, 'Thank you!' " adds the 10 Things I Hate About You actor. "I think this should become a permanent worldwide ritual. It never hurts to focus on gratitude."

Like many new parents, the "naturally nocturnal" Gordon-Levitt's day-to-day schedule has changed to fit his kids' routines.

"I stay up too late pretty much every night," says The Art of Breaking Up author. "I'm naturally nocturnal; I've just always loved the wee hours."

"But now I wake up early with my kids, and it doesn't get better than those early morning times either," he adds. "Not enough hours in the day."