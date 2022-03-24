90 Day Fiancé's Jorge Nava Welcomes Second Baby with Girlfriend

Jorge Nava and Rhoda Blua welcomed their first baby, daughter Zara, in April 2021

Jorge Nava has added another little one to his family.

The 90 Day Fiancé alum and his girlfriend Rhoda Blua welcomed their second baby together, a son, on Tuesday, March 22, Nava announced Thursday. The couple is already parents to daughter Zara, whom they welcomed in April 2021.

Nava shared the exciting news on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple with their newborn son in the hospital.

"💙3/22/22," he captioned the post, which Blua reposted to her Instagram Stories with a string of blue emojis.

Nava first shared that he and Blua were expecting again six months after they announced the birth of their first baby.

The reality star posted a photo to Instagram of himself standing behind his girlfriend and holding her stomach.

"Never did I imagine my dreams becoming a reality so fast 🙈 Rhoda, you and Zara 🥰 are my world I Love you more than you'll ever imagine ♥️," Nava wrote.

Asked by a follower to clarify if the post was to announce "Marriage or another 👶?" Nava replied with a hatching chick emoji.

Nava announced the arrival of his first child by sharing a photo of his girlfriend cradling their newborn from the hospital bed, writing, "There's no Love that can match what I have for my family 👨‍👩‍👧♥️."

He added in the caption, "I Love them more than anything in this world 🙏."

Nava shared that he and his girlfriend were expecting their first baby together six months after he had been released from state prison, where he spent over two years behind bars for drug-related charges.