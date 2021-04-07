This is the first child for Jorge Nava

90 Day Fiancé's Jorge Nava Welcomes a Baby with His Girlfriend: 'I Love Them More Than Anything'

Jorge Nava is a dad!

The 90 Day Fiancé alum announced the arrival of his first child in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Sharing a photo of his girlfriend cradling their newborn from the hospital bed, Nava wrote, "There's no Love that can match what I have for my family 👨‍👩‍👧♥️."

In the picture, Nava can be seen wearing a protective face mask as he lovingly looks at the new mom and their baby.

He added in the caption, "I Love them more than anything in this world 🙏."

Nava first announced that he and his girlfriend were expecting in November by sharing a sonogram on his Instagram.

"Thankful for all of my blessings ♥️," he captioned the shot.

At the time, a representative for former reality star told PEOPLE that the couple decided to keep other details of the pregnancy private, including the name of Nava's girlfriend.

The pregnancy announcement came just six months after Nava had been released from state prison, where he spent over two years behind bars for drug-related charges.

Nava first went Instagram official with his girlfriend last June when he posted a romantic shot of them embracing during a hike on the Devil's Bridge trail in Sedona, Arizona.

"Blessed is the man who finds wisdom, the man who gains understanding, for she is more profitable than silver and yields better returns than gold. She is more precious than rubies; nothing you desire can compare with her," Nava captioned the picture.

"Long life is in her right hand; in her left hand are riches and honor. Her ways are pleasant ways, and all her paths are peace," he continued. "She is the tree of life to those that embrace her; those that lay hold of her will be blessed 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨❤️🙏."