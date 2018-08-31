Jordyn Woods Says BFF Kylie Jenner's Daughter Is 'Inspiring Me to Have My Own' — Just Not Yet

Jordyn Woods can’t get over how adorable her best friend Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi is, but that doesn’t mean she’s looking to start a family of her own just yet.

“She is great,” the 20-year-old model, who unveiled her size-inclusive fashion brand SECNDNTURE on Friday, tells PEOPLE of Jenner’s 6-month-old baby girl.

While Woods went on to share that she initially “thought that having her around would [make me nervous to have kids],” instead, her pal’s “so cute” daughter is “inspiring me to have my own.”

“But that’s not happening anytime soon,” she adds with a laugh.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods

RELATED: Jordyn Woods Launches Size-Inclusive Activewear Line and Gets Kylie Jenner’s Stamp of Approval

“She is amazing,” Woods continues of Stormi, sharing that she’s having a blast getting to play auntie to the daughter of Jenner, 21, and boyfriend Travis Scott.

“Her mom is her mom, but I can be the aunt that spoils her and gives her whatever she wants,” she adds.

“A lot of my friends have kids so I feel like it is just fun,” Woods remarks. “I am the aunt with 20 kids, and I won’t have to do anything at the end of the night. I can actually get a good night’s sleep.”

Jordyn Woods Credit: Amber Asaly

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Talks Post-Baby Body Insecurities: “My Boobs Are Definitely Three Times the Size”

Woods, who has been secretly designing her brand for the past year, also tells PEOPLE she didn’t ask for input from her friends while she was coming up with designs because “she didn’t want to jinx it.”

But once she began showing off the fruits of her hard work this week, the response was overwhelmingly positive — especially from her BFF.

“She was excited for me because she knows this is something that I have been wanting to do for a while and I love designing,” Woods says of Jenner.

“And the fact that she also has her own business, she knows how exciting it can be,” she adds.