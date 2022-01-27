The model fueled pregnancy rumors after posting what appeared to be a baby Nike shoe box on Instagram Wednesday

Jordyn Woods Denies She Is Pregnant amid Fan Speculation: 'I Don't Want Kids Right Now'

Jordyn Woods is shutting down pregnancy rumors after fans speculated that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns.

The speculation started on Wednesday when the model, 24, posted a series of Instagram shots from Portland, Oregon including a picture of her snuggling with the Minnesota Timberwolves player and another of what appeared be a baby Nike shoe box. The couple was in the Northwest city for the Timberwolves victory over the Trailblazers on Tuesday night.

Woods addressed the pregnancy chatter on her Instagram story when a fan asked, "Are you preggy 👀👀 that shoe box😭"

"It was a gift card box," she responded. "And no I don't want kids right now nor am I pregnant😭❤️"

She added, "I've been wearing baggy clothes because it's cold AF!!! Minnesota was -4. Also I'm always cold AF regardless that's why I'm trying to get my iron up 😭"

The social media star also responded to her followers who wondered if she was expecting in the comment section of her post.

Jordyn Woods Instagram Credit: Jordyn Woods/Instagram

"Trust me If I was that would not be the way I would tell y'all 😂 I thought it was cute because it was so little. It's a gift card box," she explained.

She told another fan to "relax" after they posted about the baby shoes and again referred to it as a gift card box.