Jordin Sparks Opens Up About the 'Terrifying' Parenting Moment She Wishes She Could Redo

Jordin Sparks has learned to keep her cool as a new mom.

The “No Air” singer, 29, recently sat down for a chat with PEOPLE’s Celeb Parents Get Real, where she recalled a moment where her ability to stay calm helped her in an unprecedented (and potentially dangerous) situation with her 13-month-old son Dana Isaiah Jr., a.k.a. DJ.

“I’m grateful nobody got hurt … I didn’t think there was anything in the pantry. I was like, ‘Oh, it’s just a pantry, it’s food, cool.’ I turned around to put something down, [then] I turned around and he had a huge grill knife in his hand,” Sparks recalls of the scary incident.

“I was like, ‘Okay … how do I approach this?’ ” the mother of one tells PEOPLE of her initial mental reaction. ” ‘I can’t get super excited ’cause I don’t want him to start waving it, but I don’t know how to take it from him without him trying to wave it!’ It was the craziest thing.”

Thankfully, she was able to get the knife from her son’s hands safely, remembering the event as a “terrifying” one at the time that, looking back on now, she can see the “funny” side of.

“I wish I would’ve checked [inside the pantry],” Sparks admits.

Parenting has been full of heartwarming moments for the American Idol season 6 winner, too, in a way that makes the difficult times totally worth it.

One example? The sweet clip Sparks shared on Instagram on her son’s May 2 birthday that showed him walking up to his mom and giving her a big hug as “Baby Shark” played in the background.

“In that moment, I just felt so overwhelmed by how much love I have for this little boy and I realized in that moment that it was reciprocated in the same way that I loved him,” she tells PEOPLE.

“It was an incredible moment,” Sparks adds. “I watch it over and over again because I’m like, ‘This is real. This is real love, right here. It’s beautiful.’ “