Jordin Sparks Says Rihanna Performing at 2023 Super Bowl After Welcoming Her Baby Is a 'Big Deal'

The Halftime Show headliner became a first-time mom in May 2022

By Farai Bennett
and
Published on February 11, 2023 01:51 PM
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Rihanna poses on stage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jordin Sparks attends MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty for Roc Nation; Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Jordin Sparks is cheering for Rihanna ahead of her Super Bowl Halftime Show!

At the second annual Cash App & Visa h.wood Homecoming pop-up experience Friday in Scottsdale, Ariz., the American Idol alum spoke with PEOPLE about her excitement for the "Love on the Brain" singer, who'll be taking over "the biggest stage ever" as a new mom.

"It's a big deal...I really, really want her to have the best show," Sparks, 33, said. "I've been sending so much good energy to her since I heard since she was doing it, 'cause after I had my first son, I was nervous to get back out onstage."

rihanna and son
Rihanna and her son. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Rihanna/TikTok

Sparks, who shared on Instagram Wednesday that she'd be returning to her home state of Arizona to serve as the Super Bowl LVII in-stadium host, noted that she's looking forward to watching Rihanna's show in person.

"I'm so excited," she enthused. "I've actually never seen her perform live, so I'm really, really grateful to be working the game. I'll be right there on the field to be able to watch her. It's an honor."

Regarding what song Sparks thinks Rihanna, 34, should open with, she said, "You know, I think she should come out to 'Hard.' She should come out to 'Hard' or 'Run This Town.'"

RELATED VIDEO: Dr. Dre Gives Advice to Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show Performance: 'Have Fun'

After welcoming her 8-month-old son with A$AP Rocky in May, and releasing her first song in nearly seven years in October, Rihanna soon recognized that balancing motherhood and career aspirations can be challenging, but also extraordinarily rewarding.

"When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world. You can do anything, and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world," the "Diamonds" singer said. "So, as scary as that was...there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all, and it's important for me to do this this year."

"It's important for representation. It's important for my son to see that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Super Bowl LVII, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles, will kick off on the evening of Feb. 12.

Related Articles
Rihanna speaks during a press conference for the Apple Music Super Bowl 57 halftime show at the Phoenix Convention Center on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Rihanna Is 'So Focused' on Super Bowl Halftime Show That She 'Forgot' Her Birthday and Valentine's Day
Rihanna
Rihanna Says She's 'Pinching' Herself Over Combination of 'Motherhood, Oscars, Super Bowl'
rihanna and son
Rihanna Admits Work-Life Balance Is 'Almost Impossible' as a New Mom: 'It's Very Different'
Rihanna: Life In pictures
Rihanna 'Focused' and 'Rehearsing' for Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'She Can't Wait to Kill It'
chris martin On Why He's Excited For Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Chris Martin Says He's Excited for Rihanna's Halftime Performance: 'Best Singer of All Time'
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Rihanna
Sheryl Lee Ralph Met Rihanna Ahead of Their Super Bowl Performances — and Says She's 'Nervous' for Game Day
rihanna
Rihanna Shares New Super Bowl Teaser Clad in Her Savage X Fenty Game Day Collection
Rihanna
Rihanna's 14 Biggest Songs, Ahead of Her Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rihanna's Life in Photos
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
A$AP Rocky Is Excited for Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'My Lady's Back Making Music Again'
Emme Maribel Muñiz and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.
Jennifer Lopez Thanks Her Child Emme for Support in Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'My Lil' Coconut'
Miles Teller, Paul Rudd
2023 Super Bowl Super Fans: Here's Who Your Favorite Stars Are Rooting for this Sunday
harry styles
The Most Major On-Stage Moments from This Year's Grammy Nominees
Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson
Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson Talk Family, Fertility — and Football — Ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with family after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Randi Shares a Sweet Throwback Photo Ahead of the Super Bowl: 'Blessed'
Rihanna Is Back | Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show (Official Trailer)
Rihanna Teases Fans with Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Trailer: 'We've Waited for You'