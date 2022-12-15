Jordin Sparks Shares Sweet Photos of Son DJ During First Trip to Disneyland: 'Biggest Smile'

Jordin Sparks and husband Dana Isaiah share 4-year-old son Dana Jr.

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on December 15, 2022
Photo: Jordin Sparks Instagram

Jordin Sparks enjoyed making some extra special memories with her family in the happiest place on Earth.

The singer and husband Dana Isaiah treated their 4-year-old son Dana Jr. — who goes by DJ — to his first trip to Disneyland, sharing photos of the occasion on Instagram Wednesday.

"We took DJ to DISNEYLAND for his first time!! ✨ He saw Spidey, met Anna, and rode Guardians of the Galaxy and had the biggest smile on his face—I don't think he could have had a better day," the "No Air" singer, 32, wrote. "It's so wonderful seeing the world through his eyes. 🥹."

Sparks then thanked Disney Parks "for making this a memory we will remember forever!! We had a blast! 🤍✨"

In September, the former American Idol winner chatted with PEOPLE about how DJ inspired her to step outside her comfort zone and compete with Dancing With The Stars. The singer competed on the reality series with partner Brandon Armstrong and was eliminated in week eight.

"I want to do this because it scares me," she said about DWTS. "It scares me, terrified is the word. I'm terrified and excited!"

"I want to show him that you can be brave and scared at the same time," Sparks continued. "So I really am doing this for him."

Jordin Sparks husband and son
Jordin Sparks/Instagram

The fall was a time of extra adjustment for the family, Sparks noted, with Dana Isaiah also starting a new job and their son starting school.

"There's a lot of new chapters and new beginnings happening and it feels a little frantic a little bit," Sparks said. "But at the same time, when I come home and I'm able to just sit with him and bond with him, we have that reconnection moment, it makes it all worth it."

The "Battlefield" singer made sure to shout out her husband, too, saying he was the one who pushed her to join the show and do something new. "My family really is everything to me," she said.

