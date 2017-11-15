Jordin Sparks Is Embracing Her Growing Baby Bump: 'I'm Excited to Accept Every Single Curve'

Jordin Sparks has always loved her body no matter her size, and now the singer is embracing her growing baby bump.

“I’m excited to accept every single curve,” the star, 27, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I’ve always loved my curves. Now I have different ones and I’m excited about them.”

Dana Isaiah and Jordin Sparks Ari Michelson

Sparks revealed she is expecting her first baby next year after tying the knot with model Dana Isaiah, 25, in July.

Her new husband has been very supportive throughout her pregnancy and Sparks says he also “likes” her new curves.

“For the past month, it’s been this in-between stage where I’ve been taking a hair tie and clipping the hole of [my] jeans onto the little buckle,” she says.

“It kind of helps open them a little bit. Then that stopped working and I was just like ‘Babe, can I wear your sweatpants?’ I’ve been wearing his sweatpants all the time!”

Dana Isaiah and Jordin Sparks Ari Michelson

Now that the news is out, Sparks is ready to try on more maternity wear.

“I wear sweatpants anyway, but she’s like, ‘I want to look cute,’ ” says Isaiah. “She’s like, ‘I don’t have any maternity clothes!’ I’m excited we can finally tell people.”

