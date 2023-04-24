Jordana Brewster Explains Why She's Going to Stop Posting About Her Kids: 'It's Not Fair'

"They're not consenting to it. So I'm going to stop that," Brewster says of posting her kids on social media

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 24, 2023 10:56 AM
Jordana Brewster
Jordana Brewster. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jordana Brewster is going to take a step back from sharing content about her kids on social media.

Appearing on Monday's episode of the Verywell Mind Podcast, the Fast & Furious star, 42, opened up about life with her two sons, and how she decides what parts of her life to make public.

Brewster, who share sons Rowan, 6, and Julian, 9, with ex-husband Andrew Form, said she typically goes "with my gut" when it comes to choosing what to share.

"Recently, my kids are getting older, Julian's 9, Rowan's 6. And I find that because I like being brutally honest and because I like veering towards humor, I often talk about them or post about them," she told host and licensed therapist Amy Morin.

"But I think I'm not going to do that as much because it's not fair. They're not consenting to it. So I'm going to stop that," she added.

Brewster said she also checks in with her husband Mason Morfit, whom she wed in September.

"I check in with my husband because he's also brutally honest, but he's also now been dragged into the public because of me," she shared. "So I actually checked in with him before this podcast and I was like, "Hey, how do you feel about me talking about this?' We go to couples therapy sometimes, and he's like, 'Yeah, that's fine.' But I have to ask whether or not someone consents to that."

Elsewhere on the podcast, Brewster got candid about dealing with "mom guilt."

"I think the mom guilt is real. And I also think that society feeds into it. I think I gravitate towards people that also struggle with work-life balance, but I do think that there's this sort of looking down upon like, 'Oh, you're choosing this instead of that,' " she said. "And putting one, I'm trying to be very diplomatic here in how I phrase this, but choosing one over the other, as if one choice is better instead of respecting all choices."

"And then also putting everything in perspective and being like, 'Hey, it's a luxury to be able to do what I do,' " added Brewster.

