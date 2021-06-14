Jordana Brewster added that her son Julian not only has the acting "bug," but "better comedic timing than me"

Jordana Brewster Says Son Julian, 7½, Wore His F9 Costume 'For Days' After Filming Cameo

Jordana Brewster has a little actor on her hands!

The actress, 41, opened up to Access in a recent interview about her son Julian's role in her upcoming film, F9, sharing that the 7½-year-old was "so good" during his time on set.

Brewster, who is also mom to son Rowan, now 4½, said that her eldest son makes an appearance in the film during a scene where a "truck is coming in and takes the iPads out of all the school kids hands."

"I was so nervous because Julian is, he's kind of impatient, he's very much like me," the star said of having her son in the movie. "He wants things now, now, now. And I'm like, 'Dude to be on a set, you have to listen to everyone. You have to follow the rules and you have to be patient.' "

"And he was so good," she continued. "He then wore the uniform that he had, his costume, for days. He was so proud."

Not only did Julian catch the acting "bug" from working on the film, but Brewster said her son already has "better comedic timing than me."

"I'm so jealous," she teased.

Brewster's son isn't the only F9 family member to appear in the film.

Vin Diesel, Vincent Sinclair Vincent Sinclair, Vin Diesel | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

RELATED VIDEO: Jordana Brewster Says Fast & Furious Franchise Does 'Wonderful Job' Highlighting Women

In March, TMZ reported that Vin Diesel's 11-year-old son Vincent Sinclair will make his movie debut in F9 as the younger version of his dad's beloved character, Dominic Toretto.

He filmed his scenes back in 2019 and reportedly received a daily rate of $1,005. Entertainment Weekly also confirmed his casting.

The younger Dominic was last played by Alex McGee during a flashback scene in 2015's Furious 7.

Diesel, 53, shares Vincent with his longtime model girlfriend Paloma Jimenez. The pair are also parents to daughters Pauline, 6, and Similce, 13.