Jordana Brewster's 3-Year-Old Son 'Drops the F Bomb a Lot': I'm 'Petrified' of What He'll Say at School



Jordana Brewster might have to start a swear jar in her household!

During an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress talked about raising her two sons, Julian, 3, and Rowan, 3 months, with her husband, producer Andrew Form. And she said her older child has learned a new word.

When Seth Meyers, 42, asks how Julian’s first week of preschool went, Brewster, 36, expressed some of her concerns.

“Julian drops the F bomb a lot,” she says. “I’m a New Yorker so I have a potty mouth and my husband’s constantly telling me, ‘Jordana, you have to clean it up.’ I’m so petrified what’s going to come out of his mouth, what he’s going to say.”

Then, Meyers asks the question on everyone’s mind: “What does a 3-year-old — how does he drop an F bomb?”

“So my dad says, ‘What the f—?’ a lot. And Julian started saying that a lot,” she says.

And while his language might not be the most appropriate, Brewster is proud of one thing.

“I do have to give my son credit because he does use it in context — and in the correct context,” she clarifies.

Another new interest Julian has developed is superheroes. His favorite? Wonder Woman.

“He’s obsessed with Wonder Woman — like, in love with her,” she says. “And when he’s pissed off at me he’s always like, ‘You’re not my mommy, Wonder Woman’s my mommy.’ ”

“He says he wants to go to bed with Wonder Woman, he just loves her,” she adds before Meyers jokes, “He’s very adult.”

“He’s very adult,” Brewster responds, laughing. “I hired Wonder Woman, Spiderman and Batman to come to his birthday party … He was very shy around her, he was like a little gentleman. And then later he regretted that he didn’t hug her. So he wants a redo.”

As for how he’s doing as a big brother to newborn baby Rowan, Brewster says he’s taking his new role in stride.

“He’s been really good,” she says of Julian welcoming his little brother. “He’s been very, very sweet. He asks for his baby … Julian was eating in his high chair when we came home and he was like, ‘Where’s my brother?’ That’s the first thing he said.”