Jordana Brewster Talks Blended Family with Fiancé Mason Morfit: 'I Feel Completely Supported'

"He has four kids; I've got two. I see how much I'm growing and changing within that new structure," Jordana Brewster says of her blended family with fiancé Mason Morfit

Jordana Brewster is opening up about her blended family.

Earlier this week, the Fast and the Furious actress, 41, announced her engagement to tech CEO Mason Morfit. Prior to the engagement news, Brewster spoke with TheRetaility.com from her Brentwood home about her romance with Morfit, 44, and their everyday family life together.

"I fell in love with someone who is truly a partner, and now we have an extended family. He has four kids; I've got two," she says, adding, "I see how much I'm growing and changing within that new structure because I feel completely supported and completely held, and it's also allowing me to live in my power."

Brewster shares sons Rowan, 5, and Julian, 8, with ex Andrew Form, to whom she was married to for 13 years before splitting in 2020.

The actress also gets candid about parenting her kids during the pandemic, struggling with remote learning.

"[Julian] didn't adapt to homeschooling very well. Luckily, my son goes to a school that's really adaptable and they worked with us. My son was not Zooming. He just refused and he would unmute himself and say crazy stuff, and so we had a tutor help us," says Brewster. "I had to create a structure for them because — just like I thrive with structure — so does my son Julian."

"Rowan was still going to preschool, which was fortunate because the day gets really long when everyone is stuck at home," she tells TheRetaility.com. "We had to get creative with what they were doing. Luckily, my sister has two sons, so we formed a pod and they were able to go swimming here and play soccer here. I tried to keep as much normalcy as possible for them."

She also calls on fellow parents to be more honest about their experiences rather than projecting a perfect image.

"I feel like we live in a culture where we're not allowed to say, 'It's been hard,' " she explains. "It's like — you see [on social media] the moms that are putting the schedules on the whiteboard and their kids are Zooming perfectly for school and they've got all the snacks perfectly [set out] and their kids aren't eating sugar and they don't have screen time."

"I'm like, but can we also be real about the other [stuff] and what else happens? I think that's important too because otherwise we're doing ourselves a disservice," adds Brewster. "It is hard to work and be a mom, and it is hard to navigate parenting every day when there are so many challenges."

Brewster previously opened up to PEOPLE about her experience co-parenting with Form, saying that parenting as a team has "actually been somewhat easier."

"When [Andrew] has the kids, they're relishing their time with him and there's been really good quality time together," Brewster said in April. "We communicate better as co-parents than we did as husband and wife."