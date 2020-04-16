The Voice's Jordan Pruitt and Brian Fuente Expecting First Child: 'A Light in All the Darkness'

Image zoom Brian Fuente/Instagram

There’s a baby on board for Jordan Pruitt!

The Voice season 3 contestant, 28, is expecting her first child with husband Brian Fuente, he announced on Instagram this week. The dad-to-be shared the news with a photo of the couple holding up a sign that read, “We Can’t Wait to Meet You,” next to a snapshot of Pruitt’s ultrasound.

“We’ve been keeping a secret … @iamjordanpruitt and I are thrilled to announce that we are expecting our first child this Fall!” Fuente wrote in the caption. “We could not be more excited about this next chapter in our lives, and can’t wait to welcome our little bean into the world. ✨ #babymakes3.”

Pruitt and Fuente, who starred on season 2 of The Voice, opened up to Fox News about the pregnancy, with Pruitt saying, “What I’m looking forward to most is being able to give my child the upmost love, raise them in an open and honest environment and make our own family traditions with our little one!”

She also referred to their baby news as “a light in all the darkness,” and said she and Fuente are “excited and thankful” to become parents.

Pruitt and Fuente tied the knot in May 2015 after two years together, before jetting off to a sun-soaked Dominican Republic for their honeymoon.

After their wedding, the groom shared a photo of himself with his new wife and three young members of the bridal party, all dressed in white.

“Yesterday was absolutely beautiful,” he wrote in the caption. “We were reminded of how much love we share not only with each other, but through our incredible family and friends. We couldn’t ask for a more beautiful blessing.”

The Permission to Fly singer made headlines last year for suing her former label, Hollywood Records, its parent company, the Walt Disney Co., and her former manager, whom she alleges molested her — with the abuse allegedly beginning when she was just 14 years old.

Image zoom Jordan Pruitt on The Voice Tyler Golden/Getty Images

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Pruitt, who filed the complaint on Aug. 30 after originally filing earlier that month using pseudonyms, named her abuser as producer and songwriter Keith Thomas.

“I am standing up and speaking out not only for myself, but for the countless victims across the world, who have never been given the opportunity for justice,” she said in a statement to Variety. “It is extremely taboo for anyone to speak about sexual abuse, misconduct and exploitation of minors in the ordinarily conservative and genteel South.”

“Over and above decorum, many fear the repercussions of coming forward for example (getting blacklisted from the industry, losing work, having YOUR reputation tarnished),” Pruitt continued. “Too many victims, coming forward feel shameful. Even though the #metoo movement has been very powerful for many, there is still much work that needs to be done. No one should ever be punished for telling the truth and seeking justice, period.”