Jordan Pruitt and Brian Fuente revealed they were expecting their first child in April

The Voice 's Jordan Pruitt and Brian Fuente Welcome Daughter: 'We Are So in Love with You, Baby Girl'

Another little Voice has entered the world!

Jordan Pruitt and her husband and fellow The Voice alum Brian Fuente are the proud new parents of a baby girl born, Olivia West Fuente.

Sharing a photo of herself sweetly kissing her newborn to her Instagram, Pruitt, 29, wrote in the caption, "Welcome to the world."

"Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude," the new mom added. "We are SO in love with you, baby girl."

Fuente also shared the good news on his Instagram account with a photo of baby Olivia holding on to his finger.

"My life is forever changed by you baby girl," he wrote in the Instagram post's caption. "Welcome to the world Ms. Olivia West Fuente."

The then-dad-to-be shared the pregnancy news in April with a photo of the couple holding up a sign that read, "We Can't Wait to Meet You," next to a snapshot of Pruitt's ultrasound.

"We've been keeping a secret … @iamjordanpruitt and I are thrilled to announce that we are expecting our first child this Fall!" Fuente wrote in the caption. "We could not be more excited about this next chapter in our lives, and can't wait to welcome our little bean into the world. ✨ #babymakes3."

Fuente and Pruitt — who starred on season 2 and 3 of The Voice, respectively — opened up to Fox News about the pregnancy, with Pruitt saying, "What I'm looking forward to most is being able to give my child the upmost love, raise them in an open and honest environment and make our own family traditions with our little one!"

She also referred to their baby news as "a light in all the darkness," and said she and Fuente are "excited and thankful" to become parents.

The pair shared the sex of their baby on the way in June, posting a photo from behind of them holding hands — and a pink balloon — while walking down to the beach.

"I'm going to be a #girldad 😎," Fuente captioned his post, while Pruitt wrote simply alongside her black-and-white version (still showing the balloon as pink), "IT'S A GIRL."

Pruitt and Fuente tied the knot in May 2015 after two years together, before jetting off to a sun-soaked Dominican Republic for their honeymoon. After their wedding, the groom shared a photo of himself with his new wife and three young members of the bridal party, all dressed in white.