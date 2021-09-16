Jordan McGraw Reveals He's Turned to 'Supportive Friends' Kevin & Joe Jonas for Dad Advice

Jordan McGraw is currently expecting his second baby with wife Morgan Stewart

Between a wedding, a baby, and a new pregnancy, Jordan McGraw has certainly had a busy year — and lucky for him, he's got a few famous tourmates at the ready to turn to for advice.

McGraw, 34, is currently on the road with the Jonas Brothers as part of their Remember This tour, and tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that Kevin and Joe have been incredibly helpful when it comes to navigating life as a new dad.

"Kevin's kids are a little older, so he's like king dad. He really sets the bar high and sets the example," McGraw says. "And Joe's seven months ahead, so I get the immediate advice from Joe, and then I get the bigger, broader advice from Kevin. They've been a really awesome sounding board for, 'Oh, how do I handle this?' "

Kevin, meanwhile, is dad to daughters Alena, 7, and Valentina, 4, with wife Danielle, while Joe, 32, welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020 with wife Sophie Turner.

"They're the most supportive friends and husbands and fathers that I've ever known," McGraw says of the musicians. "I'm lucky to get that straight line to some good advice."

The proud dads have passed their friendship on to their daughters, too, as Willa and Row have met up for playdates, with more planned for the future.

"We'll probably have the whole squad throwing blocks around the room, I'm sure," jokes McGraw, whose dad is Dr. Phil McGraw.

Though it's been a whirlwind of a year, McGraw says he wouldn't have it any other way, as it's all happened "naturally," albeit quickly.

"We really did look at it as just a new adventure," he says. "Because as much as I've toured and as much as she's traveled, we've never done it with a new baby and another on the way. So we're not pretending to know exactly what we're doing."

Stewart, the host of E!'s Nightly Pop, and baby Row have joined the singer on tour when possible, but FaceTime instead when the logistics don't work out.

McGraw, does, however, look forward to the day when Row gets to enjoy her very first concert — with ear-protecting headphones on, of course.