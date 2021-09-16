Jordan McGraw Reveals He's Turned to 'Supportive Friends' Kevin & Joe Jonas for Dad Advice
Jordan McGraw is currently expecting his second baby with wife Morgan Stewart
Between a wedding, a baby, and a new pregnancy, Jordan McGraw has certainly had a busy year — and lucky for him, he's got a few famous tourmates at the ready to turn to for advice.
McGraw, 34, is currently on the road with the Jonas Brothers as part of their Remember This tour, and tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that Kevin and Joe have been incredibly helpful when it comes to navigating life as a new dad.
"Kevin's kids are a little older, so he's like king dad. He really sets the bar high and sets the example," McGraw says. "And Joe's seven months ahead, so I get the immediate advice from Joe, and then I get the bigger, broader advice from Kevin. They've been a really awesome sounding board for, 'Oh, how do I handle this?' "
The singer and wife Morgan Stewart, 33, welcomed daughter Row Renggli in February, and the couple announced earlier this month they're expecting baby No. 2. They'll celebrate their first wedding anniversary in December.
For more on Jordan McGraw, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.
RELATED: Morgan Stewart Pregnant with Second Baby 6 Months After Birth of Daughter Row with Jordan McGraw
Kevin, meanwhile, is dad to daughters Alena, 7, and Valentina, 4, with wife Danielle, while Joe, 32, welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020 with wife Sophie Turner.
"They're the most supportive friends and husbands and fathers that I've ever known," McGraw says of the musicians. "I'm lucky to get that straight line to some good advice."
The proud dads have passed their friendship on to their daughters, too, as Willa and Row have met up for playdates, with more planned for the future.
"We'll probably have the whole squad throwing blocks around the room, I'm sure," jokes McGraw, whose dad is Dr. Phil McGraw.
RELATED VIDEO: Phil McGraw Celebrates Son Jordan and Fiancée Morgan Stewart's Pregnancy: 'Another Grandbaby, Yay!'
Though it's been a whirlwind of a year, McGraw says he wouldn't have it any other way, as it's all happened "naturally," albeit quickly.
"We really did look at it as just a new adventure," he says. "Because as much as I've toured and as much as she's traveled, we've never done it with a new baby and another on the way. So we're not pretending to know exactly what we're doing."
Stewart, the host of E!'s Nightly Pop, and baby Row have joined the singer on tour when possible, but FaceTime instead when the logistics don't work out.
McGraw, does, however, look forward to the day when Row gets to enjoy her very first concert — with ear-protecting headphones on, of course.
"It's like the Hallmark moment to look over there and sing 'McConaughey' to my little 6-month-old," he says of the song he wrote in honor of "the god of all dudes," actor Matthew McConaughey.
- Kenan Thompson Reflects on Working with 'Pro' Chris Farley in the '90s and What He Learned from Him
- Fred Savage Reveals How He Avoided the 'Trappings' of Hollywood as a Teen: 'I Had a Regular Life'
- Dear Evan Hansen's Julianne Moore and Amy Adams Recall Their Own High School Experiences
- Jordan McGraw Reveals He's Turned to 'Supportive Friends' Kevin & Joe Jonas for Dad Advice