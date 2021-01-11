Jordan McGraw Surprises Pregnant Wife Morgan Stewart with an Intimate Baby Shower amid COVID

Over the weekend, the 32-year-old host of E! News' Nightly Pop shared that McGraw, 34, planned a special and intimate baby shower for her as the couple awaits the arrival of their first child — a baby girl — together.

Detailing that she and her husband did not hold a large shower amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Stewart shared that McGraw — who is the son of Dr. Phil McGraw and Robin McGraw — instead made the best of their given situation.

"When you can't have a baby shower but your husband surprises you with lunch for three 🥺," the mom-to-be wrote alongside a series of photos from the mini baby shower, including a photograph of a dining table adorned with pink and white roses, as well as a pink face mask with the words "Baby McGraw" written across it.

Back in August, Stewart revealed that she's expecting her first child with McGraw and previously shared a video of the couple bursting a balloon filled with pink confetti to announce that they're having a baby girl.

"She may not be great at math but at least we know she'll be well dressed 🥰," McGraw captioned the clip on her Instagram feed as McGraw wrote on his own Instagram page, "Been working on my dad jokes for years."

Stewart appeared on E! News' Daily Pop the next day to discuss the exciting news with co-hosts Erin Lim and Nina Parker.

"First of all, I'm so happy that we can now say that out loud and it's no longer a secret," she said at the time. "Because the secret-keeping for that long, for me, has been one of the hardest things I've ever had to go through."

The couple's recent baby shower comes a month after the pair took part in another intimate celebration — their wedding!

On Dec. 9, McGraw and Stewart officially tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony due to the ongoing pandemic, several months after getting engaged and announcing that they were expecting.

On an episode of Daily Pop, Stewart opened up about the last-minute ceremony, where she urged other engaged couples to follow their low-key lead.