Jordan Fisher and Wife Ellie Welcome First Baby, Son Riley William: 'So Incredibly Blessed'

Jordan Fisher is officially a dad!

The To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You star, 28, and wife Ellie welcomed their first baby together, son Riley William Fisher, on Tuesday, June 7, at 4:20 p.m., the couple announced on Instagram Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"What a journey this has been. we're so incredibly blessed to finally meet our first born 💜," they captioned a sweet video featuring photos throughout Ellie's pregnancy as well as a few pictures of baby Riley.

Fisher also shared the exciting news of their baby boy's arrival on Twitter Wednesday, writing, "i'm a dad 🥹"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Dear Evan Hansen actor revealed they were expecting with a sweet video in which his wife surprises him with a positive pregnancy test.

riley william fisher riley william fisher

Left: Credit: Jordan Fisher Instagram Right: Credit: Jordan Fisher Instagram

"And the journey begins…can't wait to meet you 💙," Fisher captioned the post.

In March, the singer, dancer and musician chatted with PEOPLE about his excitement for his baby on the way, sharing that he and Ellie were "amped" for their new addition.

"We're beyond excited about it. We've dreamt for years of what it's going to be like," said Fisher. "We laugh all the time and we're like, 'Man, having kids is going to be fun' because it's going to just be an addition. We're just going to have more people join our little party."

"I am finding every excuse to hang out in there and trying to build new things and reorganize clothes," he shared at the time. "And we're both in nesting mode right now in preparation."