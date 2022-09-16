Jordan Fisher Shares Adorable Photo with Son Riley, 3 Months: 'If I Could Just Freeze Time'

Jordan Fisher is enjoying fatherhood to the fullest!

On Thursday, the 28-year-old Dancing with the Stars champion posted a sweet Instagram photo of himself with his son Riley, 3 months. He captioned the picture, "if i could just freeze time."

Fisher has played the proud dad on Instagram before; in August, he posted a photo of Riley looking adorable at his 2-month checkup. "Buddy took his shots like a champ!" he wrote.

Ahead of Riley's arrival in June, Fisher told PEOPLE, "We're beyond excited about it. We've dreamt for years of what it's going to be like. We laugh all the time and we're like, 'Man, having kids is going to be fun' because it's going to just be an addition. We're just going to have more people join our little party."

"I am finding every excuse to hang out in there and trying to build new things and reorganize clothes," he shared at the time. "And we're both in nesting mode right now in preparation."

In 2020, Fisher and wife Ellie Woods, a clinical nutritionist, exchanged vows outdoors at the stroke of midnight on the back courtyard of Disney World's Cinderella Castle before celebrating their union.

Surrounded by an intimate group of their closest loved ones, the longtime loves said "I do" in a private Disney's Fairy Tale Wedding ceremony in the Magic Kingdom.

The newlyweds shared a romantic first dance and cut into a multi-tier wedding cake before being whisked off in a vintage car down Main Street to Fisher's song, "Happily Ever After," which he recorded for the Magic Kingdom Park.

"We had to truncate everything [amid the Covid-19 pandemic], but even though it was small and sweet, it was very intimate and personal," the Hamilton alum told PEOPLE. "I had enough time to make eye contact with every guest that was there and got to soak in that moment with each individual person."

The couple first met when he was 13 years old, he previously told PEOPLE, and "we were best friends growing up," he noted.

At the time of their proposal in 2019, Fisher said about their relationship: "When I talk to somebody about love and being in love, it's less the matter of envisioning your life with that person but trying to envision your life without that person. When I realized very early on that I couldn't picture my life without Ellie, I was like 'I gotta do something about that!'"