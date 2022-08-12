Jordan Fisher Shares Adorable Photo of Son Riley at 2-Month Checkup: 'Took His Shots Like a Champ'

The actor and wife Ellie, who have been friends since childhood, welcomed their first baby together on June 7

By
Published on August 12, 2022 11:49 AM
jordan fisher
Photo: Jordan Fisher/Instagram

Jordan Fisher is one proud new dad!

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You star, 28, shared a sweet photo on Instagram Thursday featuring his son Riley William getting his first shots.

"2-month checkup! buddy took his shots like a CHAMP. 💪🏽," Fisher captioned the snap, which features his spiky-haired son fittingly flexing an adorable bicep.

The actor and wife Ellie welcomed their first baby together on June 7, the couple announced on Instagram.

"What a journey this has been. we're so incredibly blessed to finally meet our first born 💜," they captioned a video featuring photos throughout Ellie's pregnancy as well as a few pictures of baby Riley.

riley william fisher
Jordan Fisher Instagram

The couple, who tied the knot in a private Disney's Fairy Tale Wedding ceremony in 2020, first announced their exciting pregnancy news in December.

The Hamilton alum revealed they were expecting with a video in which his wife surprises him with a positive pregnancy test.

The couple, who were best friends while growing up in Birmingham, Alabama, have been looking forward to every step of the parenting process.

"We're beyond excited about it. We've dreamt for years of what it's going to be like," Fisher told PEOPLE ahead of Riley's arrival. "We laugh all the time and we're like, 'Man, having kids is going to be fun' because it's going to just be an addition. We're just going to have more people join our little party."

"I am finding every excuse to hang out in there and trying to build new things and reorganize clothes," he shared at the time. "And we're both in nesting mode right now in preparation."

