Jordan Fisher Says He's 'Finding Every Excuse' to Hang Out in Nursery for Son on the Way

Jordan Fisher is ready to add the title of "Dad" to his long list of accolades.

While speaking with PEOPLE about his new campaign for Starbucks BAYA Energy, the 27-year-old actor, singer, dancer and musician expressed his excitement for his baby on the way, sharing that he and wife Ellie are "amped" for their new addition.

"We're beyond excited about it. We've dreamt for years of what it's going to be like," says Fisher. "We laugh all the time and we're like, 'Man, having kids is going to be fun' because it's going to just be an addition. We're just going to have more people join our little party."

As they prepare to welcome their first baby together, Fisher says their "nursery is in the works."

"I am finding every excuse to hang out in there and trying to build new things and reorganize clothes," he shares. "And we're both in nesting mode right now in preparation."

The Dear Evan Hansen star feels grateful to have a strong support system and is aware it "takes a village" to balance parenthood and a busy work schedule.

"I couldn't live without my assistant. I couldn't live without my team. I couldn't live without my wife. Couldn't live without my family, my friends," he says.

"It takes a village, it takes a village to do everything that I do from fatherhood to running a production company, to being an actor and an artist and content creator and everything that I do," Fisher continues. "It's a lot. And I wouldn't be able to do one of those two without my team, in my role around me."

With a busy career and a baby on the way, FIsher admits he's "tired all the time," which makes him a perfect partner on Starbucks' first-ever energy drink, Starbucks BAYA Energy. The ready-to-drink beverage is crafted from caffeine naturally found in coffee fruit and is available in three different flavors.

jordan fisher Credit: Scott McDermott for Starbucks

"Starbucks is a daily thing for me... Generally speaking, I always have a coffee or an even drink in my hand. I love BAYA because it's a good, light, crisp, refreshing, healthy option."

The To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You actor has also teamed up with Starbucks to launch The Energy Makers Lab, which features a team of content creators who create and share uplifting projects.