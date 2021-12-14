Jordan Fisher and wife Ellie tied the knot in November 2020 in a private after-hours ceremony at Disney World

Jordan Fisher Expecting His First Baby, a Son, with Wife Ellie: 'And the Journey Begins'

There's a new baby coming to the world of Broadway!

Jordan Fisher and his wife Ellie are expecting their first child together, a son, the couple announced on Instagram Tuesday.

The 27-year-old actor, who currently stars in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen, shared the exciting news alongside a sweet video in which his wife surprises him with a positive pregnancy test.

In the clip, Ellie asks her husband to put on a jacket and reach into his pocket, revealing the pregnancy test. The couple then surprises several family members and friends with cupcakes filled with blue frosting to announce they are expecting a boy.

"and the journey begins…can't wait to meet you 💙," Jordan captioned the post.

Jordan and Ellie, a clinical nutritionist, tied the knot last year in a private Disney's Fairy Tale Wedding ceremony in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort on Nov. 21, PEOPLE exclusively revealed at the time.

The Dancing with the Stars champion and his then-fiancée exchanged custom vows outdoors at the stroke of midnight on the back courtyard of the Cinderella Castle before celebrating their new union with a pared-down reception.

"We already had such a great foundation. We've been together for a long time and been friends even longer than that," said the actor, who proposed in May of 2019. "We're partners in life... Having somebody that knows you inside out and can lean on [is so special]."

The To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You star and his wife, who are both from Birmingham, Alabama, met when the actor was 13 years old. They "were best friends growing up," he previously told PEOPLE, and after their relationship turned romantic as adults, he knew "pretty much two months into dating" that she was "the one."

The soon-to-be mom told PEOPLE in 2019 that the two are planning for a family-packed future together.