Jordan Fisher's Big Ben Tattoo Holds Special Significance for His First Baby: 'Can't Wait to Fill It in June'

Jordan Fisher is planning on getting some new ink when he becomes a dad.

The tattoo, which has family written above it, features the iconic London clock with an empty face where he plans to ink the time of his firstborn's birth.

Fisher previously discussed the meaning of his tattoo during an appearance on The Real in 2017.

"More than anything in my life, I love my family," he said. "And I want that of my own more than anything."

On Tuesday, Fisher responded to a fan tweet about the tattoo, noting that he still plans on getting new ink added when his baby boy is born.

"it's still empty. can't wait to fill it in june," he said sharing the baby's due date.

Fisher and Woods, 23, first announced they were expecting in early December when they shared a cute video of the Hamilton alum reacting to Woods' positive pregnancy test.

"and the journey begins…we can't wait to meet you 💙," Fisher wrote at the time.

Ellie Woods and Jordan Fisher Credit: Jordan Fisher/Instagram

Fisher and Woods were childhood friends for more than a decade before they started dating. They eventually got engaged in Fisher's hometown of Birmingham, Alabama, in May 2019 and tied the knot in November 2020 during a romantic ceremony at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort.