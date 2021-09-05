Jordan Davis and his wife Kristen are already parents to daughter Eloise Larkin, 21 months

Jordan Davis and Wife Kristen Welcome Second Baby, Son Locklan Joseph: 'I Am So Blessed'

Jordan Davis (L) and Kristen O'Connor attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jordan Davis (L) and Kristen O'Connor attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jordan Davis is officially a father of two!

The country artist, 33, and wife Kristen welcomed their second child together — a son named Locklan Joseph — on Saturday, he announced on Instagram on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple is already parents to 21-month-old daughter Eloise Larkin, who was born in November 2019.

Sharing a photograph of himself holding his newborn son, as well as a solo shot of Locklan bundled up after his birth, Jordan wrote alongside his post, "God is good… Locklan Joseph arrived yesterday, and he is perfect."

"Kristen is the toughest person I've ever met and she did such an amazing job getting him here," he added of his lawyer wife. "Momma and baby are both doing great and I am so blessed to get to be Locklan and Eloise's Dad."

Jordan announced the exciting pregnancy news back in May, posting a photo on Instagram of the couple holding Eloise and a sign reading "It's a Boy."

"Add a few limbs to the family tree...add me to the list of artists putting out new music and having kids during quarantine," he wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Later that month, the artist chatted with PEOPLE about his baby-on-the-way and shared that the family had a low-key sex reveal at their home.

"We did a little reveal at the house with me, Kristen and Eloise," Jordan explained. "We had a present wrapped up that was either going to be something for a girl or a boy. And it was a boy present. I was pretty stoked."

The star also revealed his daughter's thoughts on having a new sibling.

"She's good at wearing big sister shirts, but I don't think she quite understands," said Jordan. "It's going to be a bit of a transition for her. We've been trying to read books to her about becoming a big sister, but she cares more about looking at the pictures than really listening to what's going on."

RELATED VIDEO: Jordan Davis Says Acoustic Version of "Almost Maybes" Was Inspired by Zoom!

Last year, Jordan opened up to PEOPLE about fatherhood, sharing that he was ready to have a son before daughter Eloise was born.

"The second you see her, you know your life has forever changed," he said. "It's just this crazy feeling that all dads know. She came out and I just completely lost it. I'm definitely a girl dad. I just love the hell out of her."

As for Kristen, whom Jordan married in 2017, she has been a great parent to their baby girl, according to the "Slow Dance in a Parking Lot" hitmaker.