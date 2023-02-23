Jordan Davis and Wife Kristen Reveal They're Expecting Baby No. 3: 'Next Thing You Know'

Jordan Davis shared the exciting baby news on Instagram Thursday

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on February 23, 2023 01:27 PM
Jordan Davis and Kristen O'Connor attend the WME CMA Awards After Party at Layer Cake on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty

Jordan Davis is once again celebrating a new album and a baby on the way!

Days after releasing his new album, Bluebird Days, the 34-year-old country singer revealed he's expecting his third baby with wife Kristen.

"Next Thing You Know…," he captioned the Instagram video announcement shared Thursday, where his song of the same name plays.

"Next thing you know, you've got a baby coming in June," he sings in the beginning of the video, panning next to him to show him resting his hand on the attorney's baby bump.

"And acted out the words in 'No Time Soon,'" he continues, referencing another single about the intimate moments between couples.

"She got knocked up. Baby number three coming," he says, then turning to Kristen and asking, "is that the way we're saying it babe? You got knocked up?"

"I think we can think of a better way to say that," Kristen replies with a laugh.

"We're pregnant," he corrects himself. "Again. Next thing you know."

The couple is already parents to son Locklan Joseph, 17 months, and daughter Eloise Larkin, 3.

Celebrating the release of Bluebird Days, Davis reflected on this time in his life in a statement, noting, "If there was a Bluebird Day, that is a life, then I'm in it right now. It's just a special time, and I don't forget how blessed I am to be in it."

