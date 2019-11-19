It's a Girl! Jordan Davis and Wife Kristen Welcome Daughter Eloise Larkin

Jordan Davis‘ little country girl has arrived!

The 31-year-old singer and his wife, Kristen, have welcomed a daughter named Eloise Larkin Davis, a rep for Davis confirms to PEOPLE.

Born in Nashville, Tennessee, in the morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 17, the baby girl measured 19¾ inches long and weighed 8 lbs. even.

“We are overjoyed with the addition of our baby girl Eloise Larkin Davis,” the new parents say in a statement. “Momma and baby are healthy as can be and we have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.”

The spouses of two years confirmed the pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in July — news that came alongside the premiere of Davis’ music video for his single "Slow Dance in a Parking Lot."

“We are so thankful and so blessed. This is a really special moment and we’ve been trying to drink it in and enjoy the process. We are looking forward to meeting the little guy or girl later this year,” the country singer told PEOPLE at the time of his little one on the way.

“We’re so grateful for this blessing and if I can be anywhere near the type of father that my dad was to me that will be a really good start,” Davis added, praising his wife, “I know Kristen is going to be an incredible mom.”

Davis — a relative newcomer to the professional country-musician scene who moved to Nashville from his home state of Louisiana in the summer of 2012 and married Kristen, an attorney, in 2017 — released his debut album, Home State, in March 2018.

Speaking with Davis on the CMA Awards red carpet last week, PEOPLE learned that the baby’s nursery was complete and that the couple had painted it green, because they still didn’t know the sex — and his inkling was off!

“I think it’s gonna be a boy,” the singer said. “I had a dream the other day that I had a son.”

Davis also praised Kristen for being “a rock star,” and shared that they had “some amazing family coming in to help out” for when the baby arrived.

“She’s ready to have the baby. She’s pretty uncomfortable. No, but she’s been a trouper. It’s been an uneventful pregnancy,” he continued. “I’ve been trying — cooking dinner, bringing flowers, doing all the other stuff that girls like when they’re not feeling good.”

