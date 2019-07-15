Jordan Davis Reveals He and His Wife Are Expecting Their First Child, Premieres New Music Video

Jordan Davis and his wife Kristen have a baby on board!

The spouses of two years are expecting their first child, they confirm exclusively to PEOPLE — news that comes alongside the premiere of Davis’ music video for his single "Slow Dance in a Parking Lot."

“We are so thankful and so blessed. This is a really special moment and we’ve been trying to drink it in and enjoy the process. We are looking forward to meeting the little guy or girl later this year,” the country singer, 31, tells PEOPLE of his little one on the way.

“We’re so grateful for this blessing and if I can be anywhere near the type of father that my dad was to me that will be a really good start,” Davis adds, praising his wife, “I know Kristen is going to be an incredible mom.”

Davis — a relative newcomer to the professional country-musician scene who moved to Nashville, Tennessee, from his home state of Louisiana in the summer of 2012 and married Kristen, an attorney, in 2017 — released his debut album, Home State, in March 2018.

His Platinum-certified debut single, titled "Singles You Up," has racked up close to 400 million streams, while his follow-up single "Take It from Me" has been certified Gold, and both songs have hit No. 1 on the country charts. Among his accomplishments are the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards‘ best new country artist, as well as Billboard’s top new country artist of 2018.

Stopping by the PEOPLE Now studios this past March, Davis discussed how it felt to be nominated for new male artist of the year at the 2019 ACM Awards, when he jumped to conclusions to predict the winner (Luke Combs who, in fact, did end up taking home the prize).

“Last year was my first one to actually be at live and it was a lot of fun, so this will be my first one as a nominee,” Davis told PEOPLE, playing coy on his achievement. “ACMs is always fun, so I’m excited to be a nominee this time.”

The crooner’s heartfelt new music video for "Slow Dance in a Parking Lot" follows a couple from their first meeting, in childhood, all the way through to parenthood — all the while being supported by their willingness to, as the title suggests, take the time to slow dance in a parking lot.

“And just slow dance with you / Spinnin’ you ’round by the Walmart sign / Movin’ our feet over the painted white lines,” the song’s chorus goes. “Getting close to you / Makin’ the most of whatever we got / Even if it’s just a slow dance in a parking lot.”

Of the new video, Davis tells PEOPLE he’s “really excited” for its premiere and praises director Patrick Tracy for doing “a really great job with the script. I think it really adds another element to how special this song is.”

Davis is currently appearing on tour with Old Dominion and is set to hit the road again to tour with Rascal Flatts beginning in Mountain View, California, on July 25.