Jordan Davis and his wife, Kristen, are already proud parents to 18-month-old daughter Eloise Larkin

Jordan Davis and Wife Kristen Expecting Second Baby, a Boy: 'Add a Few Limbs to the Family Tree'

Jordan Davis' family is expanding!

The country music star, 33, announced on Monday that he and his wife, Kristen, are expecting their second child — a baby boy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Alongside a photo of the couple holding their 18-month-old daughter Eloise Larkin and a sign reading "It's a Boy," Davis wrote on his Instagram, "Add a few limbs to the family tree..."

The "Almost Maybes" singer also quipped in the caption, "add me to the list of artists putting out new music and having kids during quarantine."

Jordan Davis Jordan Davis and wife Kristen with daughter Eloise | Credit: Jordan Davis/instagram

Last year, Davis opened up to PEOPLE about fatherhood, sharing that he was ready to have a son until daughter Eloise was born.

"The second you see her, you know your life has forever changed," he said. "It's just this crazy feeling that all dads know. She came out and I just completely lost it. I'm definitely a girl dad. I just love the hell out of her."

As for Kristen, whom Davis married in 2017, she has been a great parent to their baby girl, according to the "Slow Dance in a Parking Lot" hitmaker.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's almost like it happens overnight and it blows my mind," he said of the practicing attorney. "All of a sudden, you look at your wife and she becomes this amazing mom right before your eyes."

Davis — who released his debut album, Home State, in March 2018 — added at the time that his personal life has become just as amazing as his professional one.