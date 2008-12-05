Jonny Lee Miller and Michele Hicks Welcome Son Buster Timothy

Actors Jonny Lee Miller and Michele Hicks have welcomed their first child, a boy! Buster Timothy Miller arrived on Wednesday, December 3rd in Los Angeles, weighing in at 9 lbs.

After marrying in July, the couple announced the pregnancy during Michele’s third trimester in September. While Michele compared bellies with fellow expectant star Angie Harmon, Jonny told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres that they knew the sex and had a name, but were keeping it private. Of his wife carrying their baby, Jonny said,