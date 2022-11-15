Jonnie Irwin Says He Hasn't Told His Kids He Has Terminal Cancer: 'Why Shatter That Innocence?'

TV host Jonnie Irwin is keeping his terminal cancer diagnosis private from his three kids, focusing on making meaningful memories with his family in his remaining time.

The host of BBC's Escape to the Country, 48, recently revealed to Hello! magazine that he was diagnosed with lung cancer that has spread to his brain. Irwin was first diagnosed in August 2020 after experiencing blurred vision while driving and a series of tests soon confirmed his cancer.

Irwin informed his wife Jessica, 40, as well as other close family and friends of his diagnosis but told the outlet he has not shared the news with the couple's three kids: son Rex, 3, and 2-year-old twin sons Rafa and Cormac.

"He doesn't need to know yet," Irwin said of telling his oldest son. "We make fun of my hair — he calls it my 'spiky head' — but as far as he's concerned, his dad is normal and why would I shatter that innocence?"

Jonnie Irwin/Instagram

While the dad of three tried to continue working without sharing his diagnosis, he said he "felt like I was carrying a dirty secret, it's become a monkey on my back."

"I hope that by shaking that monkey off I might inspire people who are living with life-limiting prospects to make the most of every day, to help them see that you can live a positive life, even though you are dying," Irwin continued.

Irwin told the outlet that despite not knowing how long he has left, he's trying to focus on making memories with his family.

"One day, this is going to catch up with me, but I'm doing everything I can to hold that day off for as long as possible. I owe that to Jess and our boys," Irwin said. "Some people in my position have bucket lists, but I just want us to do as much as we can as a family."

"My attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it," he explained. "I set little markers – things I want to be around for. I got into the habit of saying: 'Don't plan ahead because I might not be well enough.' "

Irwin added, "But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart."