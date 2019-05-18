Kingdom Star Jonathan Tucker and Wife Tara Welcome Twins: 'We Cannot Believe Our Good Fortune'

Image zoom Jonathan Tucker and wife Tara Phillip Faraone/Getty

And just like that, Jonathan Tucker is a father of two.

The former Kingdom actor, 36, and wife Tara welcomed their first and second children on Tuesday, the couple told ET on Friday.

The baby boy, named Hayes Taj, and baby girl, named India Moss, were born in Los Angeles. “.25 catholic .25 jewish .25 muslim .25 hindu⁣ ⁣⁣ this is america. women are heroes. god is good,” the proud dad wrote on Instagram Saturday.

“We cannot believe our good fortune,” Tucker said. His rep added, “Mother and father are over the moon.”

Tucker shared the couple’s double-bundle-of-joy news on Instagram in April, posting a photo of himself surrounded by baby products.

With a sheepish look on his face, the then-dad-to-be was backed by double cribs (both currently occupied by the couple’s dogs) and items like DockATots, 4moms Breeze playards, mamaRoos, a Thule double stroller, Baby Tula carriers, Wash with Water skincare products and Comotomo bottles.

“This is not an ad. This is real life,” Tucker joked in the adorable snapshot’s caption.

Tucker and Tara — the latter of whom, as of 2012, worked as the director of development at Identity Films — tied the knot at New York Public Library in N.Y.C., The New York Times reported. The Westworld actor’s rep originally confirmed their pregnancy news to PEOPLE exclusively.

Aside from his turns as Jay Kulina in Kingdom and Major Craddock in Westworld, Tucker is known for his roles on Snowfall and The Black Donnellys, as well as in films like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) and The Virgin Suicides.

He will next appear in this year’s Charlie’s Angels movie reboot alongside Kristen Stewart and Elizabeth Banks — his first big-screen role since 2010 — plus on the upcoming Kevin Bacon-led series City on a Hill, which is set to premiere June 16 at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.