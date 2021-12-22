Jonathan Scott Wears 'Cool Uncle' Shirt After Brother Drew Announces He Will Soon Become a Dad

Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan revealed Tuesday that they are expecting a baby in May 2022

Jonathan Scott is an excited uncle-to-be!

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old's brother Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan announced on their podcast At Home that they are expecting their first child in May 2022, which PEOPLE exclusively confirmed.

Jonathan celebrated the news later that day on Instagram with a photo of himself wearing a shirt that says, "This is what a cool uncle looks like."

"Was this a better choice than the Hunky Unky shirt? 🤣," he joked in the caption.

"seriously though…congrats @mrdrewscott & @imlindork you'll be absolutely wonderful parents 🥰," the reality star added.

In the comment section, the twins' brother JD Scott chimed in with, "The actual cool uncle doesn't need a shirt. 😎."

Drew and Phan, 36, have been married for nearly four years and have been together for almost a dozen. The couple was given the good news in August after two years of fertility treatments.

Also on Tuesday, Drew and Phan shared a joint Instagram post of the pair posing in front of a mirror and showing off Phan's baby bump. In the caption, the couple said they hope that being open about their parenthood story will be helpful for others.

Drew and Linda Scott christmas pics Credit: Drew and Linda Scott

"It has been an adventure to get here! We know we're not alone in this experience and that everyone's is filled with unique challenges along the way," the pair wrote. "We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you're on!"

The couple also posted a vlog documenting the IVF process, which featured Drew giving Phan shots in her stomach and an ultrasound where the baby's heartbeat could be heard. In the clip, the duo discussed their journey to conception after IUI (intrauterine insemination) failed but IVF (in vitro fertilization) was successful.

Ultimately, Drew and Phan reiterated their hope that their story will serve as inspiration for others facing similar struggles.