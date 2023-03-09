Celebrity Parents Jonathan Scott Talks Renovating Home So It Will 'Grow' with Zooey Deschanel's Kids: 'We Can Host' Jonathan Scott wants to make sure his home will grow with his family, he shared with PEOPLE ahead of the Los Angeles Builders Ball, a Habitat for Humanity event By Janine Rubenstein Janine Rubenstein Instagram Twitter Janine Rubenstein is Editor-at-Large at PEOPLE and host of PEOPLE Every Day podcast, a daily dose of breaking news, pop culture and heartwarming human interest stories. Formerly Senior Editor of music content, she's also covered crime, human interest and television news throughout her many years with the brand. Prior to PEOPLE she's written for Essence, The Cape Times newspaper and Los Angeles Magazine among others. On-screen Rubenstein can be found featured on shows like Good Morning America and Entertainment Tonight and she routinely hosts PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's star-studded Red Carpet Live specials. Follow the San Francisco native, Black Barbie collector and proud mom of two on Instagram and Twitter @janinerube People Editorial Guidelines and Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 9, 2023 02:29 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott. Photo: Jonathan Scott/Instagram Jonathan Scott says that family was at the heart of his home renovation. Speaking with PEOPLE about his recent Los Angeles Builders Ball Dream Builders honor alongside brother Drew Scott, the Property Brothers star explained that the changes to his living space were to honor his life with girlfriend Zooey Deschanel, 43, and her kids. "Nothing's more important than home," Jonathan tells PEOPLE. "And the older I get, the more I realize how much I appreciate being home with the kids and being home with Zooey." At the tail end of their months-long home renovation, the couple is also enjoying having Jonathan's parents close by. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Drew Scott and Linda Phan, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott. Earl Gipson III, Courtesy of Habitat LA Zooey Deschanel Calls Boyfriend Jonathan Scott an 'Amazing Stepdad' "It's nice cause we have our parents in our guest house right now as well, so having everybody so close," he says. Of the renovation, the HGTV star, 44, says he "literally designed this house to solve every problem we have." "Make sure that as the kids get older, you know, the house will grow with them, and we can host and entertain," he shares. "And so, for me, everything we've done is so we can hold those people we love closer." Drew and Jonathan Scott. Earl Gipson III, Courtesy of Habitat LA In January, Jonathan spoke with Today about his relationship with his girlfriend's two kids, son Charlie Wolf, 5, and daughter Elsie Otter, 7, and how he helps to co-parent the little ones with the actress and the kids' father, Deschanel's ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. Jonathan said he "enjoys every minute" of co-parenting the kids with Deschanel and Pechenik. "I always knew I would be a great dad — former clown, magician, I can build stuff — and it's been incredible," he told the outlet. "You see your life transform, your priorities become your kids, and when they have a performance that they're doing at school or working on some of their homework, or whatever it might be, it's a joy." "Our youngest came back from school with a picture that he had drawn, and in the picture, he has Mommy and Daddy and Jonathan and his sister and our puppies," he shared. "He had drawn this whole picture. This is his happy family." "I think that was when I was like, that's pretty sweet because the way we think of it is, he has the benefit of a 'bonus dad,' " Jonathan added. "How cool is that? You have more people that love you."