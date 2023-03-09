Jonathan Scott Talks Renovating Home So It Will 'Grow' with Zooey Deschanel's Kids: 'We Can Host'

Jonathan Scott says that family was at the heart of his home renovation.

Speaking with PEOPLE about his recent Los Angeles Builders Ball Dream Builders honor alongside brother Drew Scott, the Property Brothers star explained that the changes to his living space were to honor his life with girlfriend Zooey Deschanel, 43, and her kids.

"Nothing's more important than home," Jonathan tells PEOPLE. "And the older I get, the more I realize how much I appreciate being home with the kids and being home with Zooey."

At the tail end of their months-long home renovation, the couple is also enjoying having Jonathan's parents close by.

Drew Scott and Linda Phan, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott. Earl Gipson III, Courtesy of Habitat LA

"It's nice cause we have our parents in our guest house right now as well, so having everybody so close," he says.

Of the renovation, the HGTV star, 44, says he "literally designed this house to solve every problem we have."

"Make sure that as the kids get older, you know, the house will grow with them, and we can host and entertain," he shares. "And so, for me, everything we've done is so we can hold those people we love closer."

Drew and Jonathan Scott. Earl Gipson III, Courtesy of Habitat LA

In January, Jonathan spoke with Today about his relationship with his girlfriend's two kids, son Charlie Wolf, 5, and daughter Elsie Otter, 7, and how he helps to co-parent the little ones with the actress and the kids' father, Deschanel's ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

Jonathan said he "enjoys every minute" of co-parenting the kids with Deschanel and Pechenik.

"I always knew I would be a great dad — former clown, magician, I can build stuff — and it's been incredible," he told the outlet. "You see your life transform, your priorities become your kids, and when they have a performance that they're doing at school or working on some of their homework, or whatever it might be, it's a joy."

"Our youngest came back from school with a picture that he had drawn, and in the picture, he has Mommy and Daddy and Jonathan and his sister and our puppies," he shared. "He had drawn this whole picture. This is his happy family."

"I think that was when I was like, that's pretty sweet because the way we think of it is, he has the benefit of a 'bonus dad,' " Jonathan added. "How cool is that? You have more people that love you."