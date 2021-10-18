Jonathan Scott Recalls 'Sweetest' Story About Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel's Daughter Elsie, 6

The couple tells PEOPLE about teaching the younger generation about the environment at the Environmental Media Association Awards on Saturday

Jonathan Scott is recounting an impressive action taken by girlfriend Zooey Deschanel's daughter Elsie Otter.

While discussing the importance of raising environmental awareness for the younger generation, Scott told PEOPLE at the Environmental Media Association Awards on Saturday about a time when Deschanel's 6-year-old daughter did the "sweetest" thing to do her part for the cause.

"The sweetest moment was when Elsie wrote a letter to our senator," the 43-year-old recalled. "It was the sweetest thing in the world to know that a 6-year-old wrote a letter to her senator and it was all about waste."

Added the New Girl actress, "She said that people are throwing away too much trash. And she was five when she wrote it. She's very conscious."

The stars also opened up about how they instill that kind of awareness in young children.

"We're always trying to just make them aware of things that are within their kind of area. So food waste is one that's easy. They always want to have a juice box but that's not good for the environment so we're like we can just have juice from a bottle and you can have a reusable straw," said Deschanel, who shares son Charlie Wolf and daughter Elsie with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

"It's exciting because now the younger generation coming up, it's natural for them to realize what we're dealing with," Scott added. "When I was growing up there were all kinds of debates about what was good for the environment. Now I feel like the information is out there and kids are savvier than we are."