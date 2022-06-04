Jonathan Scott Pens Message to Brother Drew's Newborn Baby: 'You're the Luckiest Kid in the World'

Jonathan Scott is one proud uncle!

After Property Brothers star Drew Scott welcomed his first baby with wife Linda Phan last month — and revealed the news of his son's birth earlier this week — Jonathan, 44, penned a sweet tribute to his nephew in an Instagram post on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing a black-and-white image of Drew, also 44, and Phan, 37, holding their newborn son's hand, Jonathan captioned the shot, "Parker James… you don't know this yet but you're the luckiest kid in the world to have such an incredibly loving mommy and daddy in Drew & Linda."

"Get ready… I'm gonna spoil you 🥰," he added.

In the comments section, Jonathan received an outpouring of love from some of his fellow HGTV friends, who championed his new role.

"Congrats Uncle J!!!" wrote Kortney Wilson, as Jasmine Roth added: "Love this!!! Congrats uncle Jonathan!"

Drew and Phan announced the birth of their first child on their podcast, At Home, on Wednesday. Baby Parker James Scott arrived on the couple's fourth wedding anniversary on May 4, weighing 8 lbs., 1.8 oz.

"Our lives are forever changed," the couple captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram on Wednesday.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"Our new baby boy, he's a healthy baby, he's adorable," Drew said on the podcast episode before asking his wife how she's feeling a few weeks after giving birth.

"Other than pooped, I feel great," noted the new mom. "Very happy that he's finally here. I'm still in awe and in disbelief. I feel like every step of this pregnancy has taken me time to adjust. And then as soon as I almost adjust, it's onto the next milestone or the next thing. I feel like I'm always playing catchup with my feelings."

RELATED VIDEO: Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Welcome First Baby: 'I'm Still in Awe'

Drew also shared that his first taste of fatherhood has been "amazing."

"It's this immediate love and this feeling you need to do everything you can to make them feel safe and make them feel loved," he said.

The HGTV star and his wife previously announced that they were expecting their first child, which PEOPLE exclusively confirmed, in December 2021.

Drew and Phan have been married for four years and have been together for almost a dozen. The pair was given the good news about their baby in August 2021 after two years of fertility treatments.