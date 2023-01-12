Jonathan Scott Says He 'Enjoys Every Minute' of Co-Parenting Zooey Deschanel's Kids

Jonathan Scott is opening up about his love of being a "bonus dad" to Zooey Deschanel's kids.

The Property Brothers star, 44, recently spoke with Today about his relationship with his girlfriend's two kids, son Charlie Wolf, 5, and daughter Elsie Otter, 7, and how he helps to co-parent the little ones with the actress and the kids' father, Deschanel's ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

Scott said he "enjoys every minute" of co-parenting the kids with Deschanel and Pechenik.

"I always knew I would be a great dad — former clown, magician, I can build stuff — and it's been incredible," he told the outlet. "You see your life transform, your priorities become your kids, and when they have a performance that they're doing at school, or working on some of their homework, or whatever it might be, it's a joy."

The HGTV star, who first met Deschanel on Carpool Karaoke in 2019, also recalled the sweet moment when he first realized his bond with Elsie and Charlie.

"Our youngest came back from school with a picture that he had drawn, and in the picture, he has Mommy and Daddy and Jonathan and his sister and our puppies," he shared. "He had drawn this whole picture. This is his happy family."

"I think that was when I was like, that's pretty sweet, because the way we think of it is, he has the benefit of a 'bonus dad,' " Scott added. "How cool is that? You have more people that love you."

During an interview with reporters at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala in November, the New Girl alum raved over her partner after being asked about her co-parenting experience, calling him "an amazing stepdad."

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

"He's really very highly qualified for the job," Deschanel, 42, told reporters at the event to which Scott also added, "pretty good, yeah."

During the chat on the red carpet, Deschanel also shared the latest milestone of her daughter Elsie, telling reporters she recently participated "in a little play."

Asked if Deschanel thinks her daughter is following in her footsteps to becoming an actress, she replied, "I don't know. But she liked it. She enjoyed it."

"She's only 7, so she was great," Deschanel said before Scott added that Elsie "killed" her performance during the play.