Jonathan Scott Talks Co-Parenting with Zooey Deschanel's Ex: 'We Have an Amazing Relationship'

"She's incredible. Our communication keeps everything together," Scott recently told ET

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 12, 2023 04:21 PM
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel
Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Jonathan Scott is opening up about co-parenting with longtime girlfriend Zooey Deschanel.

The HGTV star recently spoke to ET about life as a stepdad, saying, "Zooey also has the greatest conflict resolution skills of anyone I've ever known. She's incredible. Our communication keeps everything together."

Scott, 45, and Deschanel, 43, are co-parents to her two kids with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, 6-year-old son Charlie and 7-year-old daughter Elsie.

"The kids' dad is a great dad. We have an amazing relationship there as well," Scott told ET of Pechenik. "I love it when the kids draw photos. They draw Mommy and Daddy and Jonathan. It's really sweet."

He added that "everything [Zooey] does she just knocks it out of the park."

"We were laughing because she did Celebrity IOU and she on the record says she hated the demolition," said Scott.

"It was loud and noisy and dirty, and she did it because she loved her recipient [best friend]. It's the same when she's onstage singing with She & Him, when she's doing a film or a TV show. Everything she does she pours her heart into it—but mostly being a mom. She's just the most incredible mom anybody could ever ask for."

