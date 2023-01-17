NKOTB Singer Jonathan Knight Opens Up to Lance Bass About 5-Year Fertility Journey with Husband

Jonathan Knight and Lance Bass both talked about their respective fertility journeys with their husbands on Bass' new podcast

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on January 17, 2023 04:50 PM
Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block attends AOL Build Speaker Series to discuss 'Rock this Boat: New Kids on the Block' Season 2 at AOL Studios on June 9, 2016 in New York City.
Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Jonathan Knight is opening up about his journey to start a family.

Appearing on fellow boybander Lance Bass' new podcast, Lance Bass Presents: Frosted Tips, the New Kids on the Block singer conversed with the host about trying to start families as gay men.

Knight, 54, revealed that he and husband Harley Rodriguez have previously made attempts at growing their family.

"We tried it. We went through the journey for about five years, and it just didn't happen for us," he told Bass and guest co-host Joey Fatone.

He added, "Going through the process, like, 'Today's the day the eggs are being implanted, you're so excited, and you're so happy. And then, you know, a week later it's like, 'no, you're you're back to square one.'"

Lance Bass
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Bass acknowledged that his journey also took about five years and that the couple went through 10 donors.

"No one understands that emotional journey," the former NSYNC star shared. "Because, you know, it took us almost five years to have our kids and I don't know how many times y'all were able to get pregnant, but we were pregnant, you know, a few years ago with twins and lost one at three weeks and one at six weeks."

"I mean, we went through 10 different donors, we weren't pregnant 10 times, but you know, when you pick a donor, the emotions that go through that," Bass acknowledged, adding, "so every time one would not work, it's just like it's so depressing."

He continued, "You're like, 'God, we have to start over again,' and if this didn't happen this last time, I don't think we would have gone for it again. I did think that was the universe saying you know what, you're not supposed to have kids," later adding, "but you know, you're meant to have what you're meant to have."

Singer Jonathan Knight and Harley Rodriguez arrive at the grand re-opening of Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre with the gala performance of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" at Emerson Colonial Theatre on July 29, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Jonathan Knight and Harley Rodriguez. Paul Marotta/Getty

Bass and husband Michael Turchin who wed in 2014, welcomed twins Alexander and Violet via surrogate in October 2021.

Knight and his longtime love quietly tied the knot, they first revealed to Entertainment Tonight in August.

"But everybody just assumed we're married, so, I never say yes or no 'cause I don't wanna lie," he added in the interview.

While the couple is officially hitched, they hadn't celebrated at the time yet due to the pandemic, ET reported.

The former teen heartthrob — who shot to fame in the late '80s with his bandmates, younger brother Jordan, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood — was first introduced to Rodriguez back in 2008.

After getting engaged in 2016, the pair began planning their wedding, with sights set on tying the knot in 2021, before delaying the nuptials due to COVID concerns.

