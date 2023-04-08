Jonas Brothers Reveal They Don't Give Each Other Parenting Advice: 'Unspoken Rule'

All three brothers have become dads to daughters since getting married to their respective partners

Published on April 8, 2023 06:31 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers visit SiriusXM Studios on April 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty

The Jonas Brothers let each other do their own thing when it comes to raising their little ones.

On SiriusXM Friday, Kevin Jonas revealed that he and his brothers, Nick and Joe, refrain from giving each other any parenting advice.

"We really don't give each other advice about family. It's kind of like an unspoken rule. We just do our own thing; do it your own way," Kevin, 35, said.

When asked if their "unspoken rule" was subconsciously in place given their working relationship, Nick, 30, responded, "Well, think about it. The last thing you want to hear from your siblings is how to parent your child."

Joe Jonas; Sophie Turner; Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas; Nick Jonas; Priyanka Chopra
Sophie Turner Instagram; Denise Truscello/Getty Images; Priyanka Chopra Instagram

He continued, "I think we all sort of understand that and just say, 'You do your thing. I'm just gonna show up and be Uncle Nick,' and that's how it goes."

"It's a really healthy thing that we never really spoke about, but I think it's the right thing," Nick added, joking, "So to all the siblings listening, this is some advice for you."

All three Jonas Brothers have become dads to daughters since getting married to their respective partners.

Kevin was the first to become a dad after welcoming Alena Rose in 2014 and Valentina Angelina in 2016, with his wife Danielle, who he married in December 2009.

Meanwhile, Joe and actress Sophie Turner, who tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2019 and again the following month in France, have two children2-year-old daughter Willa, and another baby girl born in 2022.

In January 2022, Nick announced that he and his wife Priyanka Chopra welcomed a baby girl named Malti Marie via surrogate. The musician and actress first started dating in May 2018, and got engaged two months later. They eventually tied the knot in two ceremonies in Jodhpur, India, that December.

"We all have families and live in different places," Nick told PEOPLE about the evolving Jonas family during their June 2022 cover story. "We're in a better spot now than we've ever been, and it's a really fun season of discovering what the next chapter is going to look like."

