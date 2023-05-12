The Jonas Brothers' New Album Features Touching Song About Their Daughters: 'Wrapped Around My Finger'

Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas are all girl dads

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 12, 2023 04:05 PM
The Jonas Brothers At The SiriusXM Miami Studios
Jonas Brothers. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty

The Jonas Brothers' new album, titled The Album, is finally here — and it features a touching song that pays tribute to their daughters.

The track, titled "Little Bird," begins with Nick crooning, "Came in the world, my baby girl / Beautiful angel / Oh, I could cry, got your mother's kind eyes / Tryna stop time, no, I could never ask for more."

Between the three of them, the Jonas Brothers have five daughters: Kevin, 35, and wife Danielle Jonas, 36, are parents to Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6; Joe, 33, and wife Sophie Turner, 27, are parents to Willa, 2, and a 10-month-old baby; Nick, 30, and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 40, are parents to Malti Marie, 16 months.

Later in the song, during the chorus, Nick is joined by a choir, singing, "Small hands (Wrapped around my finger, wrapped around my finger), and we dance / 'Cause I know if I'm doin' my job correct, nights like these will happen less/ So please just keep me in your heart when you fly into somebody else's arms, little bird."

In the second verse, Joe sings, "Walked down the aisle, breakin' my heart / Lay down my pride, I know I gotta let you go / 'Cause he's gonna love you when I gotta leave you / Gotta believe it when the Lord takes me home."

While speaking to Andy Cohen on the Bravo host's SiriusXM show "Radio Andy" in April, the brothers revealed they "don't give each other advice about family."

Kevin explained, "It's kind of like an unspoken rule. We just do our own thing; do it your own way,"

Asked if the "unspoken rule" was subconsciously in place given that the brothers work together, Nick replied, "Well, think about it. The last thing you want to hear from your siblings is how to parent your child."

