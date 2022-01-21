All the Jonas Brothers Are Parents Now! Everything We Know About Their Kids

The Jonas Brothers are all Jonas dads now!

On Friday, Nick Jonas announced that he and his wife Priyanka Chopra recently welcomed a baby via surrogate.

"We are overjoyed," the singer wrote about the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram.

With the exciting arrival of his daughter, Nick officially joins his older brothers Kevin, 34, and Joe, 32, in the dad club.

Kevin has two kids with his wife Danielle, who he married in December 2009.

Jonas Brothers families Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty; Rich Fury/Getty

Meanwhile, Joe and actress Sophie Turner, who tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2019 and again in June 2019 in the South of France, have one child.

In honor of all of the Jonas Brothers singers being dads now, learn more about their children, ahead.

Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas' Kids

kevin jonas Credit: danielle jonas/ instagram

Kevin and Danielle have two daughters together, Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina. Their oldest Alena was born on Feb. 2, 2014, and youngest Valentina was born on Oct. 27, 2016.

In addition to sharing plenty of sweet family moments on social media, Kevin's daughters have also attended a handful of Jonas Brothers concerts since the band reunited in February 2019.

"It's been a blessing having them come out and be a part of it," he told PEOPLE in October 2021. "It's just so nice that we have the ability to have our family together."

Since Kevin was the first of the Jonas Brothers to have kids, Joe and Nick have also had their fair share of cute uncle moments with Alena and Valentina over the years.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Kids

joe jonas and sophie turner Credit: sophie turner/ instagram

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner became parents when they welcomed a baby girl named Willa on July 22, 2020.

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a rep for the couple told PEOPLE at the time.

Though the couple kept details of their pregnancy private when they were expecting, the Game of Thrones actress later shared a handful of photos of her baby bump in September 2020.

The two have not shared any photos of Willa online, but have shared some sweet anecdotes about parenting in interviews.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Kids

Nick Jonas/Instagram Credit: Nick Jonas/Instagram

On Jan. 21, 2022, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced they welcomed a baby via surrogate on Instagram. PEOPLE can confirm the couple welcomed a baby girl on Jan. 15.

Before becoming parents, the couple had been open about wanting children. Shortly after tying the knot with Chopra in December 2018, the singer talked about wanting to be a dad on Spotify's The Rewind with Guy Raz.

"I think that's a real dream, and I think I've had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways," he said. "You could say that was unfair or you could say it's given me some real perspective at an early age and I've seen a lot of life at an early age, and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday."