The Jonas Brothers' Sweetest Quotes About Fatherhood

Kevin and his brothers grew up in the spotlight, but the musician told PEOPLE that he would never force his daughters into the entertainment industry if they didn't want to.

"If she told me she wanted to be in the music industry or the entertainment business one day, I would help her fulfill her dreams," Kevin said of his firstborn Alena Rose, whom he welcomed with wife Danielle in February 2014.

He made sure to add, "But only if they were her dreams and not mine. I'd tell her the good and the bad, but I would never push her."