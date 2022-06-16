The Jonas Brothers' Sweetest Quotes About Fatherhood
Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas aren't just brothers, they're dads, too! Here are the sweetest quotes the Jonas Brothers have said about fatherhood over the years
Nick Jonas on being "blessed" to be a father
Nick Jonas opened up during an interview on the Today show about his new outlook on life after the birth of his firstborn, Malti Marie, in January 2021.
"Life is beautiful," the singer said about fatherhood. Nick went on to gush about his baby girl, whom he shares with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, telling hosts Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly, "She's a gift and we're just so blessed."
Nick Jonas on how becoming a parent has been a "magical season"
After Nick and Priyanka brought their baby girl home after 100-plus days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), Nick opened up in an interview with Kelly Clarkson about the "wild" journey he and his wife have endured since their daughter's birth.
"It's pretty wild. She's the best. It's just been a magical season of our life," said the musician. "But it's a blessing to have her home. It's been wonderful."
Nick Jonas on his newfound perspective as a father
Nick spoke with Variety in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting and explained how the tragic event hits even harder now that he's a father.
"The weight of everything is much more intense," Nick said. "I think it's now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people's journeys."
"I'm so grateful for [Malti] and the wonderful perspective of being a parent," added the singer.
Nick Jonas on his daughter being "a gift"
Following his daughter's exit from the hospital, Nick opened up to host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show about how he couldn't be happier to have her home.
"Our little girl's home. She's just amazing. What a gift a baby is," the singer said during the interview.
Joe Jonas on what he's learned from his daughter
During an interview with CBS This Morning in May 2021, Joe Jonas revealed an important lesson he's learned as a new dad to daughter Willa, whom he welcomed with wife Sophie Turner in July 2020. "Naps are nice. All around," he teased.
Joe Jonas on spending time with his "gorgeous" daughter
The singer continued to rave on CBS This Morning about his "gorgeous" daughter and the "amazing" extra time he's been able to spend at home with her and Sophie.
"It's been forced time at home — I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring," Joe said. "To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back. I'm so thankful and grateful."
Joe Jonas on being excited for the birth of his second child
Joe opened up in the cover story of PEOPLE's June 2022 issue about the uncertainty he's feeling amid the arrival of his second child.
"You really don't know what to expect. I think [I'm] maybe a little less nervous [this time], but I'm just excited," the singer said about his growing family. "It's such an amazing part of life."
Kevin Jonas on "not pushing" his kids towards music careers
Kevin and his brothers grew up in the spotlight, but the musician told PEOPLE that he would never force his daughters into the entertainment industry if they didn't want to.
"If she told me she wanted to be in the music industry or the entertainment business one day, I would help her fulfill her dreams," Kevin said of his firstborn Alena Rose, whom he welcomed with wife Danielle in February 2014.
He made sure to add, "But only if they were her dreams and not mine. I'd tell her the good and the bad, but I would never push her."
Kevin Jonas on watching daughter Alena grow up
When Alena turned one, Kevin gushed to PEOPLE about the major milestones she had already accomplished at the time.
"She's walking — that's new! It's pretty crazy," said the singer. "She gets up on her own without holding on to anything. It just happened overnight! Everybody would say to me, 'It's going to go so fast,' and I used to hate that. It's really true."
Kevin Jonas on bringing his daughters to his concerts
Kevin admitted to PEOPLE in October 2021 that his daughter Alena loves school so much that nothing will prevent her from missing a day.
"I said, 'Hey Alena, you want to skip school tomorrow and come with dad to the concert?' " the musician recalled. "She said, 'No, dad, I have school tomorrow.' I don't know if I would've had the same response as an almost 8-year-old!"
Kevin Jonas on his "rockstar" daughters
Kevin may write songs with his brothers, but he co-authors books with his wife too! In March 2022, Kevin and Danielle published a children's picture book inspired by Alena and Valentina, whom he and Danielle welcomed in October 2016.
Titled There's a Rock Concert in My Bedroom, the book highlights the power of music and family.
"Now our daughters, Alena and Valentina, enrich our lives in ways we could have never anticipated," Kevin told PEOPLE in September 2021. "The love and care they show each other on a daily basis inspired this story and we are so proud to share how these girls not only uplift us and each other, but are creative, caring rock stars in their own right."