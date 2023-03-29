Jonah Hill and Girlfriend Olivia Millar Are Expecting Their First Baby Together

Jonah Hill's girlfriend Olivia Millar quietly debuted what appears to be a baby bump during an outing in California this week

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 29, 2023 10:08 PM
Mid 90's Press Conference ? 69th Berlin Film Festival, Germany - 10 Feb 2019
Photo: Adam Berry/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

It looks like Jonah Hill will be stepping into a new role.

The You People actor, 39, and his girlfriend, Olivia Millar, are expecting their first baby together, according to new photos of Millar out in Santa Monica.

The couple were seen together at Hawaii children's store Kokonut Kids in January. Then Millar was spotted in California on Monday with what appears to be a baby bump covered by overalls, in photos published by The Daily Mail.

Millar — who co-owns the online vintage shop Chasseresse with her older sister — was also spotted wearing what looks to be an engagement ring, although reps for Hill did not reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The pair was first spotted spending time together in Santa Barbara in September 2022.

The Oscar-nominated actor was previously engaged to Gianna Santos before calling it quits in October 2020. Hill was then linked to surfer Sarah Brady and shut down claims that the two were engaged in February 2022.

Hill — who has become increasingly private in recent years — revealed in an open letter to fans that he has long dealt with anxiety and panic attacks and explained why he would not promote his documentary Stutz in the summer of 2022.

"The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I've learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film," Hill wrote in August, per Rolling Stone. "Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While the 21 Jump Street alum wrote that he understands he is part of "the privileged few who can afford to take time off" and that he "won't lose my job while working on my anxiety," he hopes that being transparent about his anxiety will "make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff," so "they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly."

"I hope the work will speak for itself, and I'm grateful to my collaborators, my business partners, and to all reading this for your understanding and support," Hill concluded.

Related Articles
Pregnant Witney Carson and Husband Carson McAllister Enjoy Tropical St. Lucian Babymoon: Photos
Pregnant Witney Carson and Husband Carson McAllister Enjoy Tropical St. Lucian Babymoon: Photos
cooper hefner
Cooper Hefner Celebrates Twin Daughters Marigold and Blossom's First Birthday with Loved Ones
Model Barbie Blank Coba (Kelly Kelly) arrives at the PrettyLittleThing La La Anthony EDIT Launch Party held at Beauty and Essex at Dream Hollywood Hotel on November 1, 2021 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. PrettyLittleThing La La Anthony EDIT Launch Party, Hollywood, United States - 01 Nov 2021
Former WWE Star Kelly Kelly Is Expecting Her First Baby: 'Even Miracles Take a Little Time'
Rihanna Shares Baby Bump Photos on IG
Rihanna's Baby Bump on Display as She Shares Pics of 2 'Drive-Tru' Pasta Dishes
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqWAmSevue3/ Verified Babies and banana pudding 3h
Chrissy Teigen Shares Photos of Daughter Esti and Fun Snack: 'Babies and Banana Pudding'
Rebel Wilson Enjoys Daughter Royce's 'First Ever Swim in the Ocean' in Matching Pink Looks
Rebel Wilson Enjoys Daughter Royce's 'First Ever Swim in the Ocean' in Matching Pink Looks
Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis daughters
Bruce Willis and Wife Emma's Daughters Dance Through the Streets with Their Mom in Sweet Video
Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Marvels at Son Bronze as He Turns 4 Months: 'Time Flies When You're Having Fun'
mike turner
USMNT Star Matt Turner Reveals He's Expecting a Baby Girl on Soccer Field After Big Win: Watch
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green pose in the press room during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX.
Brian Austin Green Says Sharna Burgess Is 'Going to Go Crazy' for Son Zane's First Birthday Party
TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 18: Jeremy Renner attends Baume & Mercier - 62 Taormina Film Fest Gala Dinner on June 18, 2016 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Says Daughter Ava's Love Has 'Healed Me' as He Celebrates Her 10th Birthday: Photo
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Jordan Davis and Kristen O'Connor attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Jordan Davis' Pregnant Wife Kristen Debuts Bump in Mini Dress at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0rwqv_TM1o. Nia Sanchez complication
Former Miss USA Nia Sanchez Has Rare Pregnancy Complication with Twins: 'We're Having Faith'
Elijah Wood attends the premiere of New Line Cinema, MGM Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures' "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" at Dolby Theatre on December 9, 2014 in Hollywood, California
Elijah Wood Reveals He and Partner Mette-Marie Kongsved Welcomed a Daughter Last Year
Behati Prinsloo's Daughters Have a Blast Behind the Scenes During Maroon 5's Las Vegas Residency
Adam Levine's Daughters Have a Blast Behind the Scenes During Maroon 5's Las Vegas Residency
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca Dupart Host Pink and Blue Sex Reveal Celebrating Their Baby
Pregnant Da Brat and Wife Jesseca Host Sex Reveal Celebrating Their Baby — See the Photos!