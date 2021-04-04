Jon Rahm's son arrived days before the golf pro is set to play at the 2021 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia

Golfer Jon Rahm and Wife Kelley Welcome a Baby Boy: 'Greatest Day of My Life'

Jon Rahm is a dad!

The 26-year-old Spanish golf pro and his wife, Kelley Cahill, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Kepa Cahill, on Saturday morning. Rahm announced the special news the following day on Instagram alongside photos of the new parents with their newborn son.

"Kepa Cahill Rahm, was born 4/3/21 at 12:15am," the athlete wrote in both English and Spanish. "Momma Kelley is doing great and recovering. Kepa is also in great health. He is 7.2 lb and 20.5inch, big boy from the Basque Country."

"Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!" added the third-ranked golfer in the world.

Rahm and Cahill received a flurry of congratulatory comments on the new dad's post, including from fellow golfers Rickie Fowler, Maurice Allen, Brodie Smith, Tom Detry and more. Former Bachelor Ben Higgins also congratulated the couple.

The couple's new addition comes as Rahm is set to compete at the 2021 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia this week. The annual event begins on Thursday and ends Sunday.

According to ESPN, Rahm is among the pre-tournament favorites, having posted three top-10s in four Masters appearances, including a tie for seventh in November.