Jon Pardi and Wife Summer Welcome First Baby, Daughter Presley Fawn: 'Ready to Pardi'

The country star and his wife announced their exciting baby news exclusively with PEOPLE in September

Published on February 18, 2023 02:43 PM
Jon Pardi and Summer Pardi attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
Jon and Summer Pardi. Photo: Jason Davis/WireImage

It's officially a Pardi of three!

Country singer Jon Pardi and wife Summer welcomed their first baby together, daughter Presley Fawn, on Saturday.

"Our Baby girl is here and ready to Pardi haha DAD joke! @summer_pardi," Jon, 37, captioned a black-and-white image of his newborn. "Presley Fawn Pardi. 2*18*2023. 5:05am. 7lbs 12oz. 20.25 inches."

In a post on her Instagram Story, Summer, 32, shared a photograph from her hospital bed, writing, "What a whirlwind 24 hours (48 if you count the stomach virus 😂)."

"We will update everyone soon but for now we're enjoying our family time," she added.

The couple first announced their exciting baby news exclusively with PEOPLE in September.

"I'm ready to start a new adventure with my wonderful wife Summer and our new little one — Pardi of three!" the country singer shared at the time. "I'm really excited to meet our baby and to have someone to ride around the ranch with."

Summer told PEOPLE at the time that she "felt great — a little bit tired, but overall really good" and felt "very lucky for that." The hairstylist said she was "equally excited and nervous" about becoming a mother and couldn't wait to see Jon as a dad.

"He's such a big kid at heart, always the life of the party and has such positive energy so I can only imagine how much fun this little Pardi addition will be for him and our family," she said. "I know [being parents] is going to be the greatest gift in the world."

Jon and Summer Pardi Where was the image taken - their home in Tennessee When was the image taken - 09/22 Who took the photograph - Laura Moll Full credit line – Laura Moll Photography Source contact information: Name: Jennifer Vessio Phone: E-mail: jennifer.g.vessio@gmail.com
Jon and Summer Pardi. Laura Moll Photography

After "100 of these tests with pink lines," Summer and the "Last Night Lonely" singer added that they are now embracing their new status as parents.

"It still doesn't feel real to us .... it's been five years of dreaming of what it would be like if we were lucky enough to be blessed with a baby and now we get to live that dream," Summer said. "It's been so fun to go through all of these new changes together as a first-time experience for the both of us. We are beyond excited and cannot wait to meet our little Pardi babe!"

