Jon Pardi and Wife Summer Expecting First Baby: 'Pardi of 3!'

The country star and his wife will welcome their first child early next year, they tell PEOPLE exclusively

Published on September 21, 2022 11:05 PM
Jon and Summer Pardi. Photo: Laura Moll Photography

Jon Pardi will truly be working the "Night Shift" starting next year — he and wife Summer are expecting a baby.

The couple will welcome their first child in early 2023, they tell PEOPLE exclusively.

"I'm ready to start a new adventure with my wonderful wife Summer and our new little one — Pardi of three!" the country star, 37, says. "I'm really excited to meet our baby and to have someone to ride around the ranch with."

Jon and Summer Pardi. Laura Moll Photography

Summer, 32, tells PEOPLE she's "felt great — a little bit tired, but overall really good" and that she feels "very lucky for that." The hairstylist says she's "equally excited and nervous" about becoming a mother and can't wait to see Jon as a dad.

"He's such a big kid at heart, always the life of the party and has such positive energy so I can only imagine how much fun this little Pardi addition will be for him and our family," she says. "I know [being parents] is going to be the greatest gift in the world."

Jon and Summer Pardi. Laura Moll Photography

The pair already have quite the brood on their farm outside Nashville, with a crew of dogs, cats, goats and cows that Jon calls his "Pardi Animals." "Everyone told us the dogs would be more clingy and protective over me, but they already never leave my side! I can't even go to the bathroom without them pawing at the door, and all four of them are sitting there waiting for me when I walk out," Summer jokes. "It'll be fun to see how they react to the baby."

Jon and Summer Pardi. Laura Moll Photography

Jon — who released his latest album, Mr. Saturday Night, earlier this month — and Summer wed in November 2020 after getting together in 2016. The pair have been open about wanting kids, and have been trying to expand their family since they married.

"It was definitely an interesting two years of ups and downs — the constant letdown month after month can really be hard on a couple," she tells PEOPLE. "After years of no luck and meeting with doctors who just didn't feel like the right fit, we decided to take a break, leave it in God's hands and just enjoy each other and this crazy, fun life we live together … and then surprise, we're pregnant!"

Summer continues, "I think stress has a huge part in it. You hear so many stories like ours of 'the moment you stop trying it'll happen,' but when you're in that situation it's really, really hard to not try or not think about it. It's just one of those crazy things in life that doesn't make sense and there's no right or wrong answer. I feel for all of the couples out there who have been through this and especially those who are still in the thick of it."

Jon and Summer Pardi. Laura Moll Photography

After "100 of these tests with pink lines," she and the "Last Night Lonely" singer are now embracing their new status as parents-to-be and looking forward to the arrival of their little one this winter.

"It still doesn't feel real to us .... it's been five years of dreaming of what it would be like if we were lucky enough to be blessed with a baby and now we get to live that dream," Summer says. "It's been so fun to go through all of these new changes together as a first-time experience for the both of us. We are beyond excited and cannot wait to meet our little Pardi babe!"

Jon and Summer Pardi. Laura Moll Photography
