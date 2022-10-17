A Pardi princess is on the way!

Jon Pardi and his wife Summer announced the sex of their baby Monday in a video montage sharing pink-themed scenes from throughout the hairstylist's pregnancy, ending with the announcement "Baby Pardi is a girl." The couple also revealed their daughter's due month of February 2023.

The country star, 37, is pictured asking, "You're pregnant?! Really?!" as he starts laughing before enveloping Summer, 32, in a hug.

"I'm crying 😢😢😢😢😢😢 so sweet," RaeLynn commented, while Kane Brown's wife Katelyn wrote, "😭😭😭😭 all the girls I love it 😍 love you guys." Added Brett Young's wife Taylor, "Yayay!!! Welcome to the best club mama 💕" (The group of friends is parents to all daughters.)

The Pardis announced the pregnancy last month, with Jon telling PEOPLE that he is "so ready to start a new adventure with my wonderful wife Summer and our new little one — Pardi of three!"

Jon and Summer Pardi. Laura Moll Photography

The "Last Night Lonely" singer and Summer wed in November 2020 after getting together in 2016. The pair have been open about wanting kids, and have been trying to expand their family since they married.

"It was definitely an interesting two years of ups and downs — the constant letdown month after month can really be hard on a couple," she told PEOPLE in September. "After years of no luck and meeting with doctors who just didn't feel like the right fit, we decided to take a break, leave it in God's hands and just enjoy each other and this crazy, fun life we live together … and then surprise, we're pregnant!"